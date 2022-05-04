eGrowcery Platform Helps Retailers Accept EBT SNAP Payments

Hitchcock’s Market rolling out program to make online ordering for shoppers even easier

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform, announces retailers using its platform can now accept Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments. eGrowcery worked with the Food and Nutrition Service of the US Department of Agriculture to create a system that meets all government requirements while expanding shopping options for people facing food security issues.

“Every shopper should be able to order online for store pickup or delivery. Accepting SNAP benefits for digital orders will help our retail partners provide all of their customers with the convenient shopping opportunities they deserve,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

Hughes added that shoppers ordering online through eGrowcery’s solution can use EBT SNAP for all eligible products and buy noneligible items with their EBT Cash account as well. This additional option is not made available by all eCommerce platforms.

Hitchcock’s Markets, a 12-store chain of supermarkets with locations throughout Florida, started offering online ordering using eGrowcery’s system in 2019. Like most other grocery retailers, the company experienced a dramatic increase in demand for eCommerce during the pandemic and while most shoppers could take advantage of the new technology, a segment could not because they relied on the SNAP program.

“Accepting EBT SNAP payments online is very important to us so all of our customers can have access to our free delivery and in store pick up services,” said Giselle Alvarez, VP of Operations, Hitchcock’s Markets. “Many customers rely on SNAP to purchase their groceries and essentials. We are excited that through our partnership with eGrowcery, ordering groceries online is now an option for all Hitchcock’s customers.”

Hitchcock’s Markets continues to see month-over-month increases in eCommerce volume and Alvarez expects this trend to accelerate with the addition of the EBT SNAP payment option. “By adding SNAP, eGrowcery is helping us grow our digital business and build customer loyalty,” she said.

eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based e-commerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.

