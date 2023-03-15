Efinix® Announces Support by Lauterbach TRACE32® Debug and Trace Tools

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Efinix®, an innovator in programmable product platforms and technology, today announced support by the Lauterbach TRACE32® suite of debug and trace tools for its quad core, Linux capable, Sapphire RISC-V processor. Efinix has redefined industry performance points with the Sapphire core running in its highly efficient and low power FPGA devices. Support by Lauterbach TRACE32® debug and trace tools further extends that position delivering a world class, turnkey debug capability. Paired with the extensive Efinix libraries of design examples and accelerators, the Lauterbach tools provide an intuitive and rapid debug environment for software-based applications on Efinix FPGAs.





“We are delighted to be able to offer compatibility with the Lauterbach debug suite,” said Mark Oliver, Efinix VP of Marketing. “Customers have asked us for access to the TRACE32 debug and trace tools. Through our collaboration with the Lauterbach team, they will now have access to a familiar development environment for ease of use and reduced time to success with our efficient FPGA devices.”

The combination of a high-performance RISC-V core and a highly efficient FPGA fabric is changing the way products are conceived. Rapidly migrating functionality between software and highly accelerated hardware in the FPGA, innovators are reducing design times and providing breakthrough performance for edge applications. Compatibility with the Lauterbach TRACE32® debug tools brings an intuitive and familiar environment to that development flow.

“For decades we are committed to providing engineers with the best-in-class development tools to enable their embedded innovations of tomorrow,” said Norbert Weiss, Managing Director of Lauterbach GmbH, an industry-leading supplier of debug and trace tools. “Thanks to our collaboration with Efinix, customers of their Sapphire RISC-V cores will also get highly reliable tools and excellent support from the beginning.”

About Efinix

Efinix®, an innovator in programmable products, is committed to delivering the low power and reconfigurability of its high-performance Titanium FPGA silicon platforms for applications in the mainstream market. Efinix FPGAs deliver power, performance, and area advantages over traditional FPGA technologies, unlocking new applications and delivering rapid time to market. Titanium devices range from 35K to 1M logic elements, have a small form factor, are low-power, and are priced for high-volume production. The Efinity® Integrated Development Environment provides a complete FPGA design suite from RTL to bitstream.

Efinix will be exhibiting at Embedded World 2023 in Nuremberg Germany from March 14th to 16th. Come visit us at booth 4-551 to see the Efinix portfolio of highly efficient FPGAs.

For more information, visit http://www.efinixinc.com.

About Lauterbach GmbH

Lauterbach is the leading manufacturer of cutting-edge development tools for embedded systems with more than 40 years of experience. It is an international, well-established company, serving customers all over the world, partnering with all semiconductor manufacturers, and growing steadily. At the headquarters in Hoehenkirchen, near Munich, the engineering team develops and produces highly proficient and specialized, easy-to-use Development Tools under the brand TRACE32®. Branch offices in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, Tunisia, on the East and West coasts of the United States, Japan, and China, and highly qualified sales, as well as support engineers in many other countries, make Lauterbach’s full product range available worldwide. For more information please visit http://www.lauterbach.com/

Lauterbach will be exhibiting at Embedded World 2023 in Nuremberg Germany from March 14th to 16th. At booth 4-210, trade show visitors will be able to see the latest products and unique demos. More information can be found at www.lauterbach.com/ew2023

Contacts

Mark Oliver



VP of Marketing at Efinix



marko@efinixinc.com

Evi Ederer



Press Relations



press@lauterbach.com