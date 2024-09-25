Efforts Underway to Deliver More Energy-efficient Fiber Networks

The project builds on key ITU-T Recommendations on power-saving methods of fiber equipment for all broadband players to adhere to

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fiber service providers have today been given a boost in their pursuit of more energy-efficient networks that can unlock significant power savings thanks to a new project launched by Broadband Forum.





Initially driven by BT Group, Orange, Calix, Futurewei, Huawei, and Nokia, the project will seek to lower energy consumption when accessing the internet.

The project titled ‘Energy Power Saving Requirements, Test Plan, and Data Model’ from the Broadband Forum’s Fiber Access Network (FAN) Work Area will see a number of Broadband Forum’s standards and specifications incorporate these new energy saving requirements for the industry to adhere to. This builds on the ITU-T Supplement 45, G series which published recommendations and guidelines on power-saving in Passive Optical Networks (PON) equipment.

“Energy efficiency in fixed broadband equipment is essential for reducing power costs and CO 2 emissions for operators and their customers. As the demand for high-speed connectivity continues to rise, it becomes crucial that FTTH networks operate sustainably, ensuring connectivity empowers the end user as well as nurturing the planet,” said Hugues Le Bras, Network Engineer in Fixed Access Networks at Orange and Editor of the project. “To achieve this, the new project outlines power saving requirements, power measurement monitoring and testing methods that are needed to unlock greater energy efficiency.”

“We need service providers to commit to lower energy consumption, equipment and component vendors to comply to these targets, and test labs to test the interoperability and functionality of protocol specific power saving methodologies once agreed on,” continued Le Bras.

The project, which is set to publish its specification in Summer 2025, will encourage the development of technologies that satisfy the power-saving requirements, test plan, and data model it sets out. A key focus is the development of power-saving functionality of Optical Network Units (ONUs) and Optical Line Terminals (OLTs). Even though FTTH networks offer improved energy efficiency compared to legacy copper networks, ONUs still typically consume a substantial amount of power, when active and even when idle, which can cause power leakages.

ONU power shedding, which is the reduction of power for non-essential functions while ensuring an operational optical link, and watchful sleep modes which ensures only the relevant hardware remains on will be included in the scope of work.

“The fiber industry continues to look at methods to become more energy-efficient and by incorporating these power-saving recommendations into our existing Broadband Forum specifications, service providers have the blueprint to tackle the issue head-on when it comes to lowering their carbon footprints,” said Marta Seda, Calix and FAN Work Area Director at Broadband Forum.

To get involved in this new project, please contact: info@broadband-forum.org.

About the Broadband Forum

The Broadband Forum is an industry-driven global standards development organization helping operators, application providers, and vendors deliver better, services-led broadband.

As the industry-recognized center of competence, the Broadband Forum provides an accessible, efficient, and effective community where all broadband stakeholders can collaborate on, develop, and promote open standards and open software. This provides the basis for deployable solutions for the global broadband industry.

The forum publishes interoperable standards and open software, has launched certification programs, and promotes industry education. These best practices and models can be adopted to help realize an effective broadband ecosystem that drives a thriving, services-led broadband industry based on global collaboration, open standards, and open source, maximizing value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit https://www.broadband-forum.org/. For the latest updates, follow Broadband Forum on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Contacts

Josh Wright



josh.wright@proactive-pr.com