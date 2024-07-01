Effortlessly Achieve a Sparkling Clean with the Yard Force Pressure Washer Electric Powered – 2000 PSI 2.3 GPM – Now Available on Amazon

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yard Force, a leader in innovative outdoor cleaning solutions, proudly introduces the Pressure Washer Electric Powered – 2000 PSI 2.3 GPM. Designed with convenience and efficiency in mind, this powerful pressure washer is now available on Amazon, perfect for women and housewives who want to keep their homes and outdoor spaces looking pristine with minimal effort.

Powerful Cleaning Made Easy

The Yard Force high-pressure washer features a robust 13-Amp/1800-watt motor that generates up to 2000 PSI MAX and 1.5 GPM MAX of water flow. This power washer is perfect for tackling tough dirt and grime, including stubborn stains like tar, grease, oil, and rust. Enjoy a sparkling clean home and outdoor space effortlessly with this powerful yet easy-to-use electric power washer.

Versatile Cleaning with 4 Quick Nozzles and Built-in Foam Tank

This pressure washer comes with 4 quick-connect spray tips, including 0º, 15º, 30º, and a soap nozzle, making it a versatile option for any cleaning job. The 17 oz built-in foam tank creates rich bubbles for a deeper clean, perfect for washing your car, porch, or patio. Achieve unparalleled cleanliness with ease and efficiency.

Innovative Total Stop System (TSS) for Safety and Convenience

The Yard Force pressure washer is equipped with the innovative Total Stop System, which shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged. This feature enhances safety, minimizes energy consumption, and prolongs the pump’s lifespan. Additionally, the pressure washer comes with a 35ft power cord that has an inline GFCI for secure use on all exterior outlets. Enjoy hassle-free cleaning with the Yard Force pressure washer’s TSS and convenient power cord.

Extended Reach with 25ft Pressure Hose and Long Metal Washer Gun Wand

The 25ft pressure hose allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas effortlessly. The long metal pressure washer gun wand is built to withstand high pressure, reducing damage to the water pump and washer gun, and prolonging the service life of your pressure washer. This design provides greater reach and excellent flow without sacrificing power, making cleaning tasks easier and more efficient.

Commitment to Quality with a 2-Year Warranty

At Yard Force, customer satisfaction is our top priority. The Pressure Washer Electric Powered – 2000 PSI 2.3 GPM comes with a 2-year warranty, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. If you encounter any issues within the warranty period, our dedicated support team is here to help, responding to your needs within 24 hours.

Availability

The Yard Force Pressure Washer Electric Powered – 2000 PSI 2.3 GPM is available now on Amazon. Don’t miss out on this powerful and versatile cleaning tool that will transform your home maintenance routine.

Contacts

MEDIA:



Name: Yinlu Lin



Email: carl@yardforce.eu

Tel: +86-25-58638031