Effectv Launches a New Suite of Industry Solutions to Help Political Advertisers Reach Voters Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election

From planning and activating to measuring and reporting, these new capabilities make it even easier for marketers to effectively reach, engage, and create impact with voters

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Effectv, the ad sales division of Comcast Advertising, today announced it is introducing a suite of new, multiscreen TV advertising solutions aimed at helping political advertisers connect with voters and potential voters in a cluttered and complex media landscape as viewership habits shift and we head towards a Presidential Election this November.





Covering key advertising benchmarks and steps such as planning, activating, measuring, and reporting, the goal of these new solutions is to make it easier for advertisers to engage the voter throughout the entire marketing funnel, spanning awareness, interest, consideration, and a call to action such as, in this case, voting for a particular party, candidate, issue, and/or cause.

“With it being a critical election year, we want to make sure that advertisers have the most effective tools and solutions at hand to reach voters and that they are able to more easily run successful end-to-end multiscreen campaigns in one place,” said Chris Vail, VP, Political Sales, Effectv. “These new capabilities, coupled with the unique audience data we offer, which allows advertisers to reach specific voters across screens, platforms, and devices, on a regional and local level, will be the key to reaching voters with relevant and personalized ad experiences ahead of November 5th.”

The solutions include:

New Political Audience Segments: Advertisers will be able to activate more in-depth standardized audience segments, like partisan and donor attributes, in order to reach audiences with faster speed to market.

Advertisers will be able to activate more in-depth standardized audience segments, like partisan and donor attributes, in order to reach audiences with faster speed to market. Innovative Campaign-Building Tools : Effectv, in partnership with Comcast Advertising, has expanded the capabilities of LENS, a cross-platform ad analytics solution, to include a custom suite of solutions for political advertisers. Marketers can utilize the tool to build custom audience segments to plan, activate, and measure their ad campaigns. Additional features include audience heatmaps across networks & dayparts and competitive analysis.

: Effectv, in partnership with Comcast Advertising, has expanded the capabilities of LENS, a cross-platform ad analytics solution, to include a custom suite of solutions for political advertisers. Marketers can utilize the to build custom audience segments to plan, activate, and measure their ad campaigns. Additional features include audience heatmaps across networks & dayparts and competitive analysis. Campaign Messaging Performance Measurement: Through a partnership with Dynata, a leading first-party data company for insights, activation, and measurement, Effectv’s political advertisers can tap into brand lift insights. These insights span viewer response to awareness, familiarity, recall, affinity, and intent following exposure to multiscreen advertising and allow for mid-flight campaign optimization towards more effective messaging.

Through a partnership with Dynata, a leading first-party data company for insights, activation, and measurement, Effectv’s political advertisers can tap into brand lift insights. These insights span viewer response to awareness, familiarity, recall, affinity, and intent following exposure to multiscreen advertising and allow for mid-flight campaign optimization towards more effective messaging. Enhanced Campaign Reporting and Insights: Effectv Streaming buyers can now see ad impression delivery on a geographical basis, such as designated market areas (DMAs) and zip codes. Additionally, through our self-service myEffectv portal, advertisers can see their campaign delivery.

These enhancements come on the heels of the expansion of Effectv’s Audience Addressable solution, which utilizes Comcast data insights to deliver household-level targeted campaigns across a multitude of screens and platforms. Political advertisers can use addressable TV advertising as part of a full-funnel marketing solution to discover, reach, engage, and connect with new and existing voters, as well as to measure reach and frequency across different media channels. This new capability is extremely valuable as one in three households may be missed without an addressable advertising component.

About Effectv

Effectv, the sales division of Comcast Advertising, helps local, regional, and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com.

