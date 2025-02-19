eero Celebrates a Decade of Innovation with All-New Wi-Fi 7 Products

After launching the powerful eero Max 7 and the tough eero Outdoor 7, eero expands Wi-Fi 7 portfolio with all-new eero 7 and eero Pro 7

eero 7 is the company’s most affordable Wi-Fi 7 router, offering multi-gigabit speeds in a compact form factor

eero Pro 7 delivers premium Wi-Fi 7 performance for high-bandwidth connectivity needs, offering fast wireless and wired speeds with two 5 GbE ports, and capacity for hundreds of devices

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#amazon--Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced that eero is expanding its Wi-Fi 7 portfolio to include eero 7, delivering multi-gigabit speeds at a more affordable price, and eero Pro 7, offering premium performance for bandwidth-demanding networks. Thanks to the company’s TrueMesh, TrueRoam, and TrueChannel networking technologies, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 capabilities, eero 7 and Pro 7 will improve overall wifi performance, reliability, and latency; and help keep customers connected even as network conditions become more complex and demanding.

“For ten years, eero has obsessed over delivering exceptional wifi because we know it is as important as our electricity and running water. Back in my apartment in San Francisco, our ambition was to deliver an experience that's easy to use, is so reliable you don't have to think about it, comes with world-class security, and is thoughtfully designed to blend into any environment,” said Nick Weaver, CEO and co-founder of eero. “We've continued to innovate and have gone well beyond our first home mesh wifi system—there are tens of millions of eero devices that power homes and businesses across 24 countries. Today, I’m excited for the eero 7 and Pro 7 to join the Max 7 and Outdoor 7 and expand our Wi-Fi 7 portfolio to meet every internet need.”

eero 7—Wi-Fi 7 performance at a more affordable price

eero 7 is a multi-gigabit router for customers who rely on their wifi for every-day internet activities, like streaming, studying, and working, and are looking to upgrade to the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard at a lower price. eero 7 is a dual-band system with support for 2.4 and 5 GHz, and can deliver wireless speeds up to 1.8 Gbps and wired speeds up to 2.3 Gbps through its two 2.5 GbE ports. eero 7 delivers Wi-Fi 7 performance in a compact form factor that can easily fit on bookshelves, entertainment centers, and desks.

A single unit covers up to 2,000 square feet, providing a simple way to start a network in an apartment or small home; a two-pack covers up to 4,000 square feet; and a three-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet. Customers can connect as many eero devices as they need to get coverage throughout their homes.

eero Pro 7—Next-generation speed and reliability

eero Pro 7 is for more demanding customers who have high-bandwidth needs, want enough capacity to connect hundreds of devices, or live in a household with multiple people streaming content, playing online games, and working from home. It’s a tri-band system with support for 2.4, 5, and 6 GHz, providing more wireless spectrum to increase overall network capacity and avoid congestion, which helps improve performance when there are busy neighboring networks. eero Pro 7 can deliver wireless speeds up to 3.9 Gbps and wired speeds up to 4.7 Gbps through its two 5 GbE ports, making it ideal for customers with multigigabit plans and demanding internet needs.

eero Pro 7 also features the same fan-less, advanced passive thermal design as eero Max 7 that is silent and limits dust build-up. A single unit covers up to 2,000 square feet and 200 devices; a two-pack covers up to 4,000 square feet and over 400 devices; and a three-pack covers up to 6,000 square feet and over 600 devices.

Additional features and benefits

Ease-of-use : With the eero app, it takes minutes to set up an eero, and it’s simple to manage the network, pause the internet, share network details with friends or guests, and so much more. eero continues to innovate and update its app to make the experience even simpler, including a recent redesign that made it easier to navigate and check which devices are connected to a network.

: With the eero app, it takes minutes to set up an eero, and it’s simple to manage the network, pause the internet, share network details with friends or guests, and so much more. eero continues to innovate and update its app to make the experience even simpler, including a recent redesign that made it easier to navigate and check which devices are connected to a network. Exclusive eero technologies : eero is constantly optimizing its products to deliver the best wifi experience without customers having to lift a finger. eero's patented TrueMesh technology automatically routes data through the fastest path in the network, TrueRoam connects customers to the best available eero as they move between floors, rooms, or buildings, and TrueChannel automatically selects the optimal channel for a device while also working in the background to improve network resiliency.

: eero is constantly optimizing its products to deliver the best wifi experience without customers having to lift a finger. eero's patented technology automatically routes data through the fastest path in the network, connects customers to the best available eero as they move between floors, rooms, or buildings, and automatically selects the optimal channel for a device while also working in the background to improve network resiliency. Security : Every eero comes with world-class encryption and security protocols. eero systems support WPA3 , the strongest security protocol in consumer wifi today. Automatic over-the-air software updates provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades.

: Every eero comes with world-class encryption and security protocols. eero systems support , the strongest security protocol in consumer wifi today. provide the latest security patches, bug fixes, and feature upgrades. Compatibility : eero’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio is backward compatible with all previous generations of eero devices making it easy to expand or upgrade an eero network as wifi needs evolve. It’s also simple to swap out the eero connected to the modem and upgrade a network with an eero 7 or Pro 7 using the in-app instructions.

: eero’s Wi-Fi 7 portfolio is making it easy to expand or upgrade an eero network as wifi needs evolve. It’s also simple to swap out the eero connected to the modem and upgrade a network with an eero 7 or Pro 7 using the in-app instructions. Wi-Fi 7: eero 7 and Pro 7 provide improved throughput and capacity as well as reduced latency thanks to the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard and features, including Multi-Link Operation to enable devices to simultaneously connect across different bands and channels; Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access to allow more devices to communicate simultaneously; and 4K-QAM to enable more data to be packed into each signal.

eero 7 and Pro 7 provide improved throughput and capacity as well as reduced latency thanks to the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard and features, including to enable devices to simultaneously connect across different bands and channels; to allow more devices to communicate simultaneously; and to enable more data to be packed into each signal. The foundation to a smart home : eero 7 and Pro 7 act as smart home hubs for Matter, Thread, and Zigbee devices. Both devices support Matter by enabling customers to set up Matter devices with Alexa, act as Thread Border Routers, and feature a built-in Zigbee smart home hub to connect compatible devices with Alexa.

: eero 7 and Pro 7 act as smart home hubs for Matter, Thread, and Zigbee devices. Both devices support Matter by enabling customers to set up Matter devices with Alexa, act as Thread Border Routers, and feature a built-in Zigbee smart home hub to connect compatible devices with Alexa. eero Plus : Subscribers to the optional eero Plus service can add advanced online security features and parental controls; take advantage of eero Internet Backup during an outage; and use three top-rated security apps: 1Password for password management, Malwarebytes for malware and anti-virus protection, and Guardian for VPN access.

: Subscribers to the optional service can add advanced online security features and parental controls; take advantage of during an outage; and use three top-rated security apps: for password management, for malware and anti-virus protection, and for VPN access. Free customer support: eero’s expert wifi troubleshooting team is ready to help by phone or email seven days a week.

Pricing and Availability eero 7 and Pro 7 are available for pre-order today. On February 26, eero Pro 7 will be available for $299.99 (one-pack), $549.99 (two-pack), and $699.99 (three-pack) and eero 7 will be available for $169.99 (one-pack), $279.99 (two-pack), and $349.99 (three-pack) through eero.com, Amazon.com, leading retailers like Best Buy, and select internet service providers in the US, UK, Italy, France, Germany, and Spain. eero 7 and Pro 7 will be available in Canada on March 26 and in Australia and Japan later this year.

About eero

eero was founded to make wifi and networking the way they should be—fast, reliable, secure, and, most importantly, easy to use. After introducing the first home mesh wifi system with a high-quality design that blends into its environment and technology that intuitively works behind the scenes, eero became known for sweating every single detail and delivering award-winning hardware and software for homes, businesses, communities, and service providers. Founded and headquartered in San Francisco in 2014, eero is an Amazon company. For more information, visit eero.com.

