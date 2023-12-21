EEA Releases its Second Ethereum Business Readiness Report

2023 edition provides the most comprehensive snapshot of “real-world” business adoption of Ethereum available today.

Report features insights from the analysis of 260 business projects, numerous case studies and in-depth interviews with industry experts like Joe Lubin, Alex Tapscott, Shell’s Vikram Seth, Offchain Labs’ Steven Goldfeder and many others.

WAKEFIELD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) has today announced the release of the EEA Ethereum Business Readiness Report 2023 available as a free, downloadable document.





The over 100-page report contains what the EEA believes to be the most thorough and in-depth look at the business adoption of Ethereum available today. Continuing the work of the inaugural edition released in June, 2022, the report is a systematic assessment of the capabilities and potential of Ethereum as a business platform.

Paul Brody, Member of the Board of the EEA and Global Blockchain Lead at EY, said: “Although overall blockchain adoption in the enterprise may have slowed, the share taken by Ethereum has gained significantly. This by itself is a huge milestone because it starts to reduce the complexity firms experience when they enter the blockchain space. More and more, the default choice tends towards Ethereum.”

Karen Scarbrough, Member of the Board of the EEA and Senior Technical Program Manager at Microsoft, said: “2023 was another year of the Ethereum ecosystem further addressing scalability and privacy in an accelerated manner compared to that of private blockchain implementations. In the future, we will assuredly look back on this year as one of the strongest foundational building years in Ethereum’s history.”

The report is based on a mix of quantitative and qualitative data. Quantitative analysis has been based on EEA’s unique, proprietary database of 260 “real world”, business-oriented projects outside the well-known worlds of consumer DeFi and NFTs. Qualitative data comes from an extensive series of interviews and case studies, many of which are printed in full in the Appendix of the report.

What readers will find

The report is broken up into 5 main sections and an extensive Appendix, as follows:

Section 1: The Year in Business Ethereum

Section 2: A Snapshot of the Use of Ethereum & EVM in Business Today

Section 3: Observations and Trends

Section 4: Assessing the Business Readiness of the Ethereum Ecosystem

Section 5: Conclusion

Case Studies: Roxpay, XEROF, Shell Avelia, Rubey.be, Tokenchampions, Tokeny, Sage, Blocksquare, Fnality, BRØK, Opera Minipay Wallet, Circularise

Interviews: Dan Heyman, Palm; Alex Tapscott, Author; Vikram Seth, Shell; Joe Lubin, Consensys; Rene Reinsdorf, Celo; Steven Goldfeder, Offchain Labs; Markus Schorn and Jens Herrmann, Deutsche Telekom

The report is available as a free download on the EEA website.

About the EEA

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) enables organizations to adopt and use Ethereum technology in their daily business operations. The EEA empowers the Ethereum ecosystem to develop new business opportunities, drive industry adoption, and learn and collaborate. The EEA Community Projects provides a hub for open source development of code, APIs, standards, and reference implementations. To learn more about joining the EEA, reach out to membership@entethalliance.org or visit https://entethalliance.org/become-a-member/.

Follow the EEA on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media inquiries:



questions@entethalliance.org