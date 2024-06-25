EDS Named to Fast 40 by ACG Atlanta for Second Consecutive Year

ACG Georgia’s Fast 40 honors the top fastest-growing middle market companies in the state.









ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDS Service Solutions, a leading workforce management and labor outsourcing provider in the travel, hospitality, and aviation industry, announced today that they are named a 2024 Fast 40 company by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG), Georgia’s Fast 40 honors the top fastest-growing middle market companies in the state, ACG Atlanta will present the awards and ranking at the 2024 Georgia Fast 40 celebration Flourish Atlanta on June 27, 2024.

EDS Service Solutions, a leading workforce management and labor outsourcing provider, announced today that it has been ranked in the Upper Middle Market Fast 40 by the Association for Corporate Growth for a second consecutive year, last year ranking No. 6. The Fast 40 companies were judged based on verifiable revenue and employment growth, validated by independent accounting firm Cherry Bekaert LLP. The ACG committee also conducted interviews with qualified applicants to select the winners.

“These 40+ companies represent almost 7,500 new jobs and over 2.3 billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years,” said Brooks Morris, Chair of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Principal with Cresa. “In speaking with many of the CEOs, the supportive business environment and capital accessibility are contributors to growth. By far, the biggest challenge is the tightness of the labor market, even though our honorees employ almost 17,000 people. We are proud to honor these companies and look forward to learning more insights online and at the celebration in June.”

“EDS Service Solutions is honored to be recognized by The ACG as a Fast 40 Company in both 2023 and 2024. This achievement reflects our team’s dedication and unwavering commitment to excellence. Our growth is driven by strong client partnerships and a focus on managing our clients’ most important asset—human capital. By prioritizing collaboration and innovative solution-solving, we unlock boundless possibilities and drive success for our clients and the industry. We would like to thank ACG for recognizing our efforts and inviting us to join this elite group of innovative companies dedicated to fueling job creation and fostering innovation.” – Sonya Locke, CEO

About EDS Service Solutions

EDS Service Solutions, a women-led enterprise based in Atlanta, Georgia, epitomizes innovation in labor outsourcing and business process optimization. EDS commands a significant presence across various sectors, including travel, car rental, airport operations, hospitality, and logistics, servicing all Top 30 airports and 40 other major cities in the United States. EDS’s streamlined yet powerful service model merges business process outsourcing, human capital management, recruitment process outsourcing, and staff augmentation into a cohesive strategy. This approach encompasses staff and departmental outsourcing and turnkey management of critical operations. Delivered with an unparalleled commitment to excellence, EDS positions itself as a crucial partner in enhancing operational efficiencies and advancing client success by managing their most valuable resource: human capital.

About ACG Atlanta

ACG’s Global Network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune 1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area’s executives and professionals with a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include M&A SOUTH, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Celebration, Taste of ACG Atlanta, a Deal of the Year event as well as an active Women’s Forum and Young Professionals group.

For more information about EDS Service Solutions or to learn more about our services, please visit www.EDSservicesolutions.com. You can also follow our journey and updates on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/eds-service-solutions/

