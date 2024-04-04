eDreams ODIGEO’s AI Decade-long Strategy Proves Forward-thinking: 82% of US Consumers Today Embrace AI for Travel, Research Reveals

The Company’s pioneering AI-first approach reveals foresighted a decade later as research finds the vast majority of consumers show widespread appreciation for AI-enhanced travel.

External market research conducted with 10,000 global consumers on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of eDreams reveals that the future of travel and e-commerce will be shaped by a new generation of digitally savvy AI consumers.

The rise of AI nomads: The adoption of AI-powered tools is becoming increasingly common among travelers: 82% say they already use AI tools for travel-related tasks or would be interested in exploring them in the future.

Generation AI: The under-35 demographic is spearheading the era of digitally enabled travel. In the USA, a significant majority of younger travelers—98% of those aged 18-24 and 92% of those aged 25-34—report actively using or being open to using AI tools to enhance their travel experiences, compared to 52% of those 65 and over.

AI-powered personalisation behind the scenes: 27% of respondents may not always notice the presence of AI yet highly value its benefits in personalising online shopping experiences.

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Celebrating the 25th anniversary of its flagship brand, eDreams, eDreams ODIGEO, the subscription platform that led the adoption of AI in travel over a decade ago, unveils research insights into how AI is transforming the travel experiences of global consumers today, catalyzing an era of hyper-personalized experiences.

Commissioned by the Company, new external market research with 10,000 global shoppers, reveals widespread endorsement and appreciation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) among today’s online shoppers, particularly among younger generations. The findings further validate eDreams ODIGEO’s early commitment to an AI-first approach, showcasing its strategic foresight and alignment with the digital evolution of consumers.

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO said: “Over a decade ago, in an era when AI for travel was hardly thought of, we boldly ventured into this space, driven by our commitment to innovation. Our early investment in integrating AI into e-commerce has since established us as recognized pioneers and has enabled us to explore more intelligent, personalized, and exciting ways for people to discover the world. Our achievements to date set the stage for what we will see in the years to come as AI allows us to continue reimagining the art of the possible.

The latest market research findings corroborate our early commitment to AI, aligning with the preferences and expectations of today’s young travelers — the vanguard of a new AI era. Young travelers today are the first generation of a new AI age, which means they have completely different horizons for what exceptional travel experiences should look like. It is the expectations of this generation that will determine what our industry looks like in 25 years and we are proud to be leading this with such innovative features and services for travelers.”

Market Research Reveals New Era of AI-Savvy Travelers

The study reveals that the adoption of AI-powered tools among travelers is becoming increasingly common, with 82% of respondents in US saying they already use AI tools for travel-related tasks or would be interested in exploring them in the future.

The adoption rate rose to 98% for 18-24-year-olds and 92% for those aged 25-34, compared to 52% of over 65s, indicating that the future of travel will be very much grounded in AI as younger generations are far more accustomed to using AI tools for travel.

The statistics come from a study of 10,000 global shoppers, including 2,000 respondents from the US. The study was conducted by research firm OnePoll.

Rising Recognition and Esteem for AI’s Role in E-Commerce

AI’s application reaches beyond travel, significantly impacting the broader landscape of e-commerce. The data also reveals that consumers are increasingly recognising the role and value that technologies like AI play in personalizing their online shopping experiences, regardless of product or service. eDreams ODIGEO has been one of the first e-commerce companies to leverage AI to offer consumers an individualized shopping experience, notably through its travel subscription platform, Prime, which enables hyper-personalized journeys.

Nearly two-thirds of the US respondents (65%) stated they are fully or partially aware of AI’s role in enhancing online experiences and highly appreciate the reduction of effort that it brings. This awareness and appreciation significantly increase among younger age groups, with 79% of 18-24 year-olds and 82% of those aged 25-34 expressing this sentiment. In contrast, 28% of those over 65 shared the same level of awareness and appreciation for AI.

While admitting they may not always notice AI’s behind-the-scenes work, 27% of respondents still said they highly value its benefits in personalising online shopping experiences.

As well as being more inclined to use AI for travel, the research highlights how younger people exhibit greater awareness and appreciation of AI. For example, none of 18-24-year-olds (0%) said they do not believe in the potential of tech and AI to enhance the online shopping experience, compared to 19% of Baby Boomers.

In the US, awareness of AI’s influence on shopping experiences varies significantly with age: while 65% of respondents across all age groups report full or partial awareness, this number soars to 79% among 18-24-year-olds, compared to 28% of those over 65s. This contrast reveals that younger people are much more likely to acknowledge the tremendous value that AI can add to the online shopping experience. At eDreams ODIGEO, which has the highest level of customer satisfaction, travelers truly appreciate the individualized search results, tailored product offering based on their individual desires and behaviours, and so much more.

This increased recognition of the transformative potential of AI, together with greater adoption of AI tools for travel, indicates that Millennials and Gen Z’s are spearheading the era of digitally enabled travel, providing a fascinating insight into what will matter most to travelers in decades to come.

Survey methodology



The statistics in this press release are based on a survey of 10,000 global consumers carried out by research firm OnePoll. The survey was undertaken in eight countries including the UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

About eDreams ODIGEO



eDreams ODIGEO is the world’s leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 20 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 5.4 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

