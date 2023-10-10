eDreams ODIGEO Breaks New All-Time Booking Records With Prime

The ‘Prime Days’ campaign delivered the highest daily mobile bookings in the Company’s 24-year history.

The event also set a new record for the largest number of daily bookings made by Prime subscribers and saw the most repeat bookings from members in a single day, highlighting that subscribers boost their reservations when offered personalised and convenient travel deals.

eDreams Prime is the global pioneer of travel subscription platforms with over 5 million members across 10 countries

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter ‘The Company’), the world’s leading travel subscription platform and one of Europe’s largest e-commerce businesses, today announced that its latest ‘Prime Days’ campaign set several records, notably the highest daily mobile bookings, the most bookings made by Prime members, and the largest number of repeat bookings made by subscribers in a single day.





On the Move: Travel Subscribers Embrace Mobile-First

During the exclusive three-day event designed for Prime members, which took place from October 2nd to 5th 2023, eDreams ODIGEO once again showcased its continued leadership in mobile travel bookings as subscribers flocked to their mobile devices to secure their exclusive member-only travel deals. The company’s AI-powered mobile platforms, renowned for their seamless and user-friendly interfaces, processed the largest-ever volume of mobile bookings in the Company’s 24-year history.

Through its leading travel agency brands eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages and Travellink, the business operates some of the travel industry’s most popular mobile apps, which are highly valued by consumers. The Company’s extensive investments and years of research have yielded exclusive mobile platforms, strategically designed to leverage the distinctive opportunities presented by these devices’ compact screen size. These innovations unlock endless potential for enhancing the user experience, setting the Company apart from its competitors and establishing it as a pioneer in the field.

The Subscription Model: Fueling Quality and Repeat Bookings

The ‘Prime Days’ campaign also marked a new record for the highest number of daily bookings made by Prime subscribers and the most repeat bookings made by subscribers in a single day. These results highlight the effectiveness of the Prime business model, as it fosters enduring customer relationships where Prime members book more frequently than non-subscribers. Consumers highly appreciate the tailored and cost-effective exclusive deals offered through this model, making it a win-win for both travellers and the business.

These achievements yet again underscore the Company’s successful pivot to a subscription-based business model, which is already the largest revenue and profit contributor to the Company. Prime membership has recently exceeded 5 million subscribers and is firmly on track to achieve the goal of 7.25 million members by the fiscal year 2025.

Frédéric Esclapez, Chief Marketing Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: “This edition of our ‘Prime Days’ was truly special as it coincided with the celebrations of another recent significant milestone for Prime – surpassing 5 million members. The results of this exclusive event for travel subscribers provided even more cause for celebration. Witnessing subscribers flock to their mobile devices to quickly secure the most attractive deals in the market during this campaign further highlights the enthusiasm and engagement of our Prime community.

We take immense pride in making history as the world’s largest travel subscription service. The continued success of Prime, marked by exponential growth in membership, along with the popularity of events like our Prime Days, underscores the revolutionary nature of our subscription-led business model and how it is transforming the travel booking experience. We anticipate reaching more milestones with Prime, especially as we approach our self-established goal of exceeding 7.25 million subscribers by the fiscal year 2025.”

Launched in 2017 and currently available in 10 of the 44 markets where the Company operates, Prime grants consumers exclusive access to a wide array of members-only deals and offers across various travel products and services, ranging from flights and accommodations to package holidays and car rentals. As members, consumers have access to 24/7 priority customer service and can relish in the full benefits of the Prime program from their very first booking, free from any limitations on itineraries, travel dates, providers, or number of bookings. For instance, Prime facilitates access to billions of flight combinations, combining options from nearly 700 global airlines. Additionally, Prime members can secure discounted rates on the 2.1 million accommodation options offered by eDreams ODIGEO brands, along with thousands of car rental choices.

-ENDS-

About eDreams ODIGEO

eDreams ODIGEO is the world’s leading travel subscription platform and one of the largest e-commerce businesses in Europe. Under its four renowned online travel agency brands – eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and the metasearch engine Liligo – it serves more than 20 million customers per year across 44 markets. Listed on the Spanish Stock Market, eDreams ODIGEO works with nearly 700 airlines. The business conceptualised Prime, the first subscription product in the travel sector which has topped 5 million members since launching in 2017. The brand offers the best quality products in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, dynamic packages, cruises, car rental and travel insurance to make travel easier, more accessible, and better value for consumers across the globe.

Contacts

eDreamspressoffice@instinctif.com