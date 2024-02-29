EDITED™ Revolutionizes Retail Intelligence With Advanced Product Matching Technology – EDITED Match™

Speed and scale up the process of comparing products and branded assortments to take decisive pricing and product actions with EDITED Match.

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EDITED™, the leading global retail intelligence platform, is excited to announce the launch of its updated product, EDITED Match™, an advanced product matching tool.





For retailers aiming to stay competitive in the dynamic retail landscape, EDITED Match is the key to monitoring and comparing specific key products across markets and competitors. Retailers can react swiftly to changes in pricing and assortment to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Features:

– Similar and/or exact product matching ability



– User-defined unlimited catalogs



– Bespoke AI match search configuration



– EDITED AI-generated matches automatically approved



– Enterprise integration & automation

The machine learning driven technology identifies both exact and similar instances within the database, providing a comprehensive view of product matches. Specify key competitors, retailers, and geographic regions for targeted searches. Users can curate subsets of their catalog and find matches based on specific criteria.

Use Cases for Similar and/or Exact Match:

Weekly Competitor Analysis

Seasonal Benchmarking

Global Pricing Insights

Competitive Pricing

Trend Overlap

New Product Launch

Use Cases for Exact Match:

Wholesale Partner Tracking

Minimum Advertised Pricing Compliance

Martha Robinson, EDITED’s Principal Machine Learning Scientist, highlights what is so impactful about this tool:

“We’ve implemented a multimodal (text and image) embedding approach to represent product options, building on recent advances in language and vision models. Our technology achieves over 93% NDCG (a performance measure for retrieval systems) in “real world” tests on a universe of over 40 million options. We now have the capability to solve both similar and exact matching use cases for customers immediately.”

This product update is another example of EDITED’s commitment to empowering retailers by transforming data into powerful insights, inspiring them to take profitable and sustainable action.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world’s leading AI-driven retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time decision making power that drives profit and inspires customers. We help retailers increase margins, generate more sales, and drive better business outcomes through AI-powered market and enterprise intelligence that fuels automation. By connecting business analytics and external market data, the world’s most successful brands and retailers use EDITED’s platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

Contacts

Press@edited.com