EDITED Adds Renowned Industry Leaders to Its C-Suite & Board

The new appointees include Marty Siewert joining as CRO, Natasha Christie-Miller as Board Advisor, & John Strain as Board Member

Earlier this year, EDITED raised $15M to take its total funding to $47M

EDITED, the leading global AI-driven retail intelligence platform, announces today the appointment of Marty Siewert as CRO, Natasha Christie-Miller as Board Advisor, and John Strain as Board Member as EDITED continues to expand globally.









These new hires follow EDITED’S latest product launch, myEDITED, a new feature of the open retail intelligence platform, with an easy-to-use question-and-answer interface. This enhancement enables global retail professionals to quickly and efficiently access key insights into their business performance powered by both internal and market data.

Marty Siewert is a strategic executive who brings with him a successful track record in SaaS enterprise sales leadership. He will lead the global Sales and CS teams to in acquiring, retaining and expanding partnerships with top brands and retailers to support EDITED’s growth and expansion goals.

“I’m ready to bring my background in SaaS to this incredibly innovative company, and work with some of the world’s leading retailers and brands. There is so much potential for growth and for performance delivery; I can’t wait to get started”, said Marty.

Natasha has held leadership positions in information and media businesses for over 25 years. Her most recent executive role was President and CEO of Ascential Intelligence, a portfolio of high-profile B2B information businesses which included WGSN, Glenigan, Groundsure, and Money 20/20. Natasha holds multiple advisory and board roles, including with TED Conferences, Proven Growth and Income plc, Bayy Agency, and Walking on Earth.

“I believe in the power of data to transform businesses, and EDITED is at the forefront of harnessing this power for the retail industry. I’m looking forward to working with the team to further advance EDITED’s impact”, said Natasha.

John Strain has worked as an executive, operator, technologist and consultant in a career spanning over three decades in the technology and retail industries. In his career, John has largely focused on the Retail and Consumer Goods industries, where he’s worked with some of the best and most recognizable brands in the world, including Gap, Nike, Williams-Sonoma, and Best Buy, among others. He led the global Industries team for Retail and Consumer Goods for Salesforce where he partnered with both brands and the product management team to shape the industry offering.

“Having spent decades in technology and retail, EDITED’s commitment to empowering brands with best-in-class retail intelligence really resonates with me. I am excited to work together to shape the future of retail by driving innovation and elevating the customer experience”, states Strain.

Doug Kofoid, EDITED’s CEO, said, “EDITED continues to grow at a remarkable pace, and we have recruited the leaders and industry visionaries that we need to drive the company forward. In this new data-driven era of retail and ecommerce, these hires will help us to achieve our goal of being the number one retail intelligence solution informing our customers.”

EDITED is the world’s leading AI-driven retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time decision making power that drives profit and inspires customers. We help retailers increase margins, generate more sales, and create better business outcomes through AI-powered market and enterprise intelligence that fuels automation. By connecting business analytics and external market data, the world’s most successful brands and retailers useEDITED’s platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business. For more information, visit www.edited.com.

