Edison Partners Named A 2025 BluWave Top PE Innovator

Annual awards program recognizes growth equity firm amongst the top two percent of North America’s most innovative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edison Partners, a leading growth equity firm, today announced it has been named a 2025 Top Private Equity Innovator by BluWave, the Business Builders’ Network that connects the private equity industry with best-in-class talent, industry consultants and service providers.

With this award Edison Partners joins an elite group, representing the top 2% of private equity firms in North America. It was chosen from a pool of more than 6,000 candidates for demonstrating unique approaches to proactive due diligence, transformative value creation, modern firm operations, and corporate citizenship practices. The Top Private Equity Innovator Awards are distinctive in that they involve no financial obligations from any participants and the selection process is independent of any customer relationships.

“We thank BluWave for this honor,” said Chris Sugden, Managing Partner. “This recognition affirms our commitment to building genuine, long-game relationships in our sectors and geographies and our high-impact value creation capabilities that result in durable growth for our portfolio companies.”

Central to Edison’s innovative growth equity strategy is a people-first, context-aware approach, meeting portfolio companies where they are with tailored solutions for their specific sector, stage, and operating needs. Companies are supported throughout the investment lifecycle by the Edison Edge, a platform designed to provide businesses with the expertise, resources, and support needed to scale growth. It focuses on five Centers of Excellence: Go to Market, Leadership & People, Product & Technology, Financial Planning & Analysis, and Governance, each addressing critical stage-specific growth challenges and opportunities. Among other performance metrics, Edison Edge’s success is reflected in its best-in-class Net Promoter (NPS) score of 77, ranking well above the financial services industry average of 34.

“The 2025 top private equity innovators are providing differential leadership in the world of business,” said Sean Mooney, founder and CEO of BluWave. “Their innovative practices are strengthening companies, creating jobs and catalyzing our economy.”

The Top Private Equity Innovator awardees were selected by a cross-functional committee that assessed candidates in consultation with a broad universe of limited partners, investment bankers, industry thought leaders and service providers in the private equity ecosystem. As part of their selection process, the committee evaluated more than 6,000 private equity firms and utilized more than 75 different factors, incorporating more than 400,000 data points.

BluWave’s award comes in addition to Edison Partners being named Top Growth Equity firm by PE advisory firm GrowthCap and a Founder-Friendly Investor by Inc. magazine, each for two years in a row.

About Edison Partners

Edison Partners is a leading growth equity firm providing the financial and intellectual capital that CEOs and their executive teams need to grow and scale their companies. The firm’s team brings more than 275 years of combined investing, operating and sector experience to each investment, accessible via the Edison Edge value creation platform, which is tailored to each business’ strategy, stage and operating needs. Edison targets high-growth vertical SaaS, financial technology, and healthcare IT companies located outside Silicon Valley with $10 million to $30 million in revenue. Investments also include buyouts, recapitalizations, spinouts, and secondary stock purchases. Edison’s active portfolio has created aggregated market value exceeding $10 billion. Edison Partners manages $1.7 billion in assets. For more information on Edison Partners, please visit edisonpartners.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About BluWave

BluWave is the Business Builders’ Network for private equity-grade service provider needs. The company’s platform combines AI, technology and data with concierge-like consultative support to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top-tier service-providing groups and individuals. Based in Nashville, Tenn., BluWave ranks as one of America’s fastest-growing companies and today serves hundreds of leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive companies.

Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

