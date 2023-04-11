Edison International Presents 30 High School Seniors With $50,000 Scholarships to Pursue STEM

The #FutureisBright with Edison Scholars who will also get an opportunity for a paid summer internship with Southern California Edison

ROSEMEAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thirty high school seniors in Southern California Edison’s service area have been named 2023 Edison Scholars and will be awarded a total of $1.5 million in scholarships from Edison International. “I want to do something for the environment and make the world a better place and make an impact on the future,” exclaimed Jackie Li, one of the new Edison Scholars.

The Edison Scholars Program is designed to help students like Li achieve their dreams of pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM), cybersecurity or data analytics in college.

“One of my favorite things every year is seeing the faces of our newest Edison Scholars as they receive the news. The surprise visits are always filled with so much emotion, with their loved ones, classmates and school and district staff on hand to share everything from tears to laughter,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “I couldn’t be more impressed with this group. Reading their impact statements gives me hope and confidence that these bright and passionate students are going to help lead the transition to an affordable and equitable clean energy future.”

Beginning this year, the scholarship award increased from $40,000 to $50,000, paid over four years. In addition, Edison Scholars will also be eligible for a paid summer internship with SCE upon completing their first year of school. Scholars must meet the minimum eligibility requirements and complete the required hiring screening.

For the first time since 2019, the students received the scholarship news with in-person surprise check presentations delivered by Edison’s representatives during school events including a pep rally, an open house and in-classroom visits. Surprise highlights can be found here.

SCE will hold a reception on May 5 to celebrate the scholars at the company’s Rosemead headquarters.

Below is a list of the 2023 recipients:

Student Name High School Christina Agopian Adolfo Camarillo High Joshua Alvarado South Gate Senior High Fnu Anu Costa Mesa High Te’yana Brown Options For Youth Pasadena High Kayla Bullard Odyssey STEM Academy Antonio Camarillo Montclair High Arlene Cazares Garcia Avalon K-12 David Ceballos Don Bosco Technical Institute Alyssa Chang West Ranch High Thomas Chang Upland High Danny Chmaytelli Santa Monica High Cesar Delgadillo Tulare Union High Dylan Iskandar Mira Costa High Aryan Jain Calabasas High Joshua Kang Cerritos High Janna Lee Palos Verdes High Nicole Lee South Hills High Jackie Li Temple City High Esther Magbagbeola Chaparral High Priscila Marquez Cathedral City High Hannah McCoy Porterville High Brian Ni Troy High Johnny Ni Troy High Casey Ortiz Esperanza High Max Peng Gretchen Whitney High Aimee Perales James A. Garfield High Mario Portillo Diamond Ranch High Emily Rodriguez Antelope Valley High Tyler Small Saint Anthony High Jeremiah Weetly Bonita High

Edison International has awarded more than $15 million in scholarships to 760 students through the Edison Scholars Program since 2006. The company is committed to investing in its communities and improving pathways to a STEM education and careers, especially for underrepresented students. Edison Scholars is designed to expose students to clean energy careers and ensure a steady stream of talent as we transition to a clean energy future.

Edison International, the parent company of SCE, is one of the largest corporate philanthropic contributors in Southern California. The Edison Scholars Program is funded entirely by Edison International shareholders.

