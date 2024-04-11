Home Business Wire Edison International Celebrates Its 2024 Edison Scholars
Edison International Celebrates Its 2024 Edison Scholars

The 30 scholars are changemakers dedicated to shaping the clean energy future

ROSEMEAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After being named Edison International’s 2024 Edison Scholars, 30 high school seniors are a step closer to realizing their dreams. The new class of Edison Scholars has been awarded $1.5 million in scholarships from Edison International to help them pursue a college career in science, technology, engineering or math (STEM).




Since 2006, the Edison Scholars Program has provided scholarships to students in Southern California Edison’s service area who are passionate about studying STEM and dedicated to making a positive impact in their communities and fields of interest. Each Edison Scholar receives $50,000, paid over four years, and the opportunity to apply for a paid summer internship with SCE after completing their first year of school.

“I am in awe of these students’ ambitions and the energy that drives them to make our world a better place through STEM,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International. “Delivering the life-changing news to the students and their families is a special moment, and it’s a privilege to be a part of their journey. These students are exceptionally bright, and I look forward to seeing the contributions they make.”

The scholars received the good news with in-person surprise award presentations delivered by Edison representatives while surrounded by family, friends and educators. For many, like scholar Erik Villa from Whittier High School, the scholarship enables them to turn their dreams into a reality.

“I want to bridge the gap and make sure we create equal opportunities for aspiring young engineers. Every student, regardless of their school’s resources or home support, should have the opportunity to explore the field of STEM,” said Villa.

In addition to the presentations, Edison International will celebrate the 2024 Edison Scholars at a spring reception held at its company headquarters in Rosemead. Highlights from the surprise appearances may be found here.

The 2024 Edison Scholars are:

Student Name

High School

Xiomara A La Torre

Newport Harbor High School

Jad Abdel Nour

South Hills High School

Jordan Arellano

Centennial High School

Hannah Chu

Valencia High School

Alice Dos Santos

Canyon Springs High School

Kevin Gewaid

Upland High School

Adam Hacker

Redwood High School

Quinn Hartman

Marina High School

Riley Houser

Citrus Valley High School

Jasmin Jimenez

Avalon High School

Sarina Khara

Sherman E. Burroughs High School

Roy Kim

Brea Olinda High School

Victoria Lee

South Pasadena High School

Eileen Lin

Eleanor Roosevelt High School

Millie Lombera

Theodore Roosevelt High School

Brigitte Lopez

Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School

Shantel Marentes

Colton High School

Dante Marzett

Lighthouse International Preparatory School

Adoniya Paul

Eunice Sato Academy of Math & Science

Charlize Powell

San Pedro High School

Anelle Priebe-Garcia

Dos Pueblos High School

Cristian Rodriguez

Channel Islands High School

Kalkidan Samuel

Knight High School

Stephen Speyer

Lawndale High School

Emre Taner

Mira Costa High School

Carlos Valencia

Adolfo Camarillo High School

Erik Villa

Whittier High School

Ruby Wu

John A. Rowland High School

Andy Yu

Los Osos High School

Junze “Jenny” Zhang

Bonita High School

Edison International has awarded $16.5 million in scholarships to 790 students, fully funded by its shareholders. The Edison Scholars Program is one of the company’s premier philanthropic endeavors as part of its commitment to create access to STEM careers and encourage young generations and underrepresented communities to participate in the transition to a clean energy future.

For more information, visit the Edison Scholars 2024 Spotlight page.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Trio, a global energy advisory firm providing integrated sustainability and energy solutions to commercial, industrial and institutional customers.

Contacts

Media Relations (626) 302-2255

News@sce.com

