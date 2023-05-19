Edifecs to Present and Sponsor 2023 WEDI Spring Conference

Edifecs executives lead conversations on interoperability, health equity, and prior authorization

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, is participating in multiple sessions at the Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI) 2023 Spring Conference, May 22-25 virtually, on Zoom. Michael Pattwell, principal business advisor at Edifecs and chair of the WEDI payment models workgroup, is moderating a discussion between experts on “Advancing Health Equity Through Alternative Payment Models.”

Edifecs’ sponsored technology showcase features the convergence of EDI and FHIR. Edifecs is also sponsoring an educational session on interoperability and value-based payments.

As a leader paving the way to resolve challenges with prior authorization that delay patient care, Edifecs drives attendees in an exploration of using health IT to efficiently improve health information exchange, enhance care quality, and reduce costs.

The WEDI Spring Conference shines a spotlight on organizations leveraging data and emerging technologies to improve healthcare for payers, providers, and patients. The conference facilitates solutions-focused presentations that foster learning and provoke conversations on topics such as health equity, data exchange solutions, value-based care, and improving the patient experience.

Edifecs’ 2023 WEDI Spring Conference Engagement:

Edifecs Sponsored Educational Session: Interoperability is Foundational to Accelerating Value-Based Payments

WHAT : Successful value-based care model implementation is only possible through technology that supports standards-based interoperability. The ability to effectively exchange and use electronic health information, including attribution, quality measures, and interim performance reporting in a timely and meaningful manner, is the key to enabling and evolving value-based arrangements. Without it, organizations will experience significant and potentially costly friction in their operations, and with their partners.

WHEN: Tuesday, May 23, at 3:15 p.m.-4:00 p.m. EDT

Tuesday, May 23, at 3:15 p.m.-4:00 p.m. EDT SPEAKERS: Michael Pattwell, principal business advisor, Edifecs Michael Phillips, senior manager, CAQH CORE



Conference Session: Prior Authorization Solutions in Action: HL7 CodeX Pilot Testing PA in Oncology

WHAT : CodeX is a member-driven HL7 FHIR Accelerator hosting a growing, vibrant, community working together to enable FHIR based interoperability that drives substantial improvements around the most important challenges and opportunities in patient health in clinical care spaces. The CodeX prior authorization in oncology use case pilot seeks to simplify prior authorization in oncology. The FHIR Accelerator will test HL7’s mCode and Da Vinci standard implementation guides (CRD, DTR, PAS) to enable an automated prior authorization workflow in a real-time setting.

WHEN: Wednesday, May 24, at 2:15 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, May 24, at 2:15 p.m.-3:00 p.m. EDT SPEAKERS: Maxim Abramsky, associate vice president of product management, prior authorization, Edifecs Ellen Anderson-White, enterprise architect, Evernorth



Edifecs Sponsored Technology Showcase: Attachments at the Convergence of EDI and FHIR

WHEN: Wednesday, May 24, at 3:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. EDT

Wednesday, May 24, at 3:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. EDT SPEAKERS: Kevin Day, principal business advisor, Edifecs Sergiu Rata, associate vice president product management, Edifecs



Conference Panel: Advancing Health Equity Through Alternative Payment Models

WHEN: Thursday, May 25, at 12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m. EDT

Thursday, May 25, at 12:45 p.m.-1:30 p.m. EDT SPEAKERS: Moderator : Michael Pattwell, chair, WEDI payment models workgroup, principal business advisor, Edifecs Marshall Chin, MD, co-chair, Health Care Payment Learning & Action Network, health equity advisory team and Richard Parrillo Family, professor of healthcare ethics, University of Chicago Karen Dale, co-chair, Health Care Payment Learning & Action Network, health equity advisory team and market president, AmeriHealth Caritas



Conference Session: An Introduction to the Value-Based Performance Reporting HL7® FHIR® Implementation Guide

WHAT : The HL7® Da Vinci Project has initiated a new HL7 FHIR® use case to support and integrate value-based care data exchange in real time. This session outlines what problem the use case is solving and how the implementation guide will support standard value-based performance reporting for quality and risk contracts.

: The HL7® Da Vinci Project has initiated a new HL7 FHIR® use case to support and integrate value-based care data exchange in real time. This session outlines what problem the use case is solving and how the implementation guide will support standard value-based performance reporting for quality and risk contracts. WHEN: Thursday, May 25, at 1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. EDT

Thursday, May 25, at 1:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. EDT SPEAKERS: Michael Pattwell, principal business advisor, Edifecs Semira Singh, director, population health informatics, Providence Health



See more of the 2023 WEDI Spring Conference agenda here.

About Edifecs

