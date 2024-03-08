Edifecs to Exhibit and Speak at HIMSS24

Edifecs Exhibits Best in KLAS Interoperability Cloud, including Prior Authorization solution, AI driven Risk Adjustment, and joins HCSC, Florida Blue and HL7 to speak on CMS-0057-F and Consent Management

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edifecs, Inc., a global health information SaaS technology solutions company, is speaking and exhibiting at the 2024 HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition, March 11-14 in Orlando. Edifecs is speaking in sessions hosted in the Interoperability Showcase featuring the exploration of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057-F) and how to strategically approach compliance.





Exhibiting within the Interoperability Showcase at booth #3760-122, Edifecs will display its two-time Best in KLAS award winning interoperability solution which now includes proven and production-ready capabilities that, in combination with its EDI and FHIR Gateway solutions, address provisions in the new rule, including prior authorization and provider access APIs. Edifecs will also feature its AI-driven Risk Adjustment and Value-based Payment SaaS Solutions.

HIMSS24 Interoperability Showcase:

Lessons Learned Exploring Prior Authorization and CMS–0057-F Proof of Concept and Technology

Discover how one health plan explores the invaluable insights gained from the real-world application of prior authorization in accordance with CMS-0057-F. These industry experts will shed light on the challenges and successes encountered while exploring proof of concept and technology.

WHEN: Tuesday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12 at 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. ET WHERE: Thought Leadership Theater | Hall B | Booth 3760

Thought Leadership Theater | Hall B | Booth 3760 SPEAKERS: Brian Poteet, product manager, prior authorization, Edifecs Jocelyn Keegan, payer practice lead and HL7 Da Vinci Project program manager, Point-of-Care Partners



Join the Movement: FAST‘s Collaborative Effort in Consent Management

This session will provide an introduction on the pivotal role of consent management in healthcare, particularly as the integration of healthcare data with human services gains momentum. Led by industry experts, the panelists will present the business and technical scope of the FHIR at Scale Taskforce Consent (FAST) project to address the administrative aspects of consent at scale. Attendees will learn how to actively participate in this transformative initiative, with monthly meetings beginning in March. The FAST Consent project’s goal is to shape the future of consent management in healthcare and drive progress towards seamless data integration across domains.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 13 at 10:45 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. ET

Wednesday, March 13 at 10:45 a.m. – 11:05 a.m. ET WHERE: Spotlight Theater | Hall B | Booth 3760

Spotlight Theater | Hall B | Booth 3760 SPEAKERS: Kevin Day, principal business advisor, Edifecs Sam Schifman, principal architect for innovation, Availity Durwin Day, health information manager, Health Care Service Corporation Dave Pyke, FAST technical director, Audacious Inquiry, A PointClickCare Company



FAST/DaVinci panel discussion guide

This joint session will feature experts from the (FAST) and the Da Vinci Project sharing the synergies between Da Vinci & FAST and delving into the significance of FHIR infrastructure for the wider FHIR community. The panelists will explore real-world examples of how FAST supports the implementation efforts of other FHIR Accelerators, including Da Vinci.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 13, 9:45 – 10:15 AM

Wednesday, March 13, 9:45 – 10:15 AM WHERE: HL7 Enabler Booth 3760-12

HL7 Enabler Booth 3760-12 SPEAKERS: Christopher Shawn



Director, Standards and Interoperability, Knowledge Based Systems, Clinical Informatics, and Data Management Office, VHA Office of Health Informatics Kevin Day, principal business advisor, Edifecs



Edifecs In-Booth (3760-122) Activity:

Book signing with Dr. Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA: HIMSS24 conference host and globally recognized healthcare technology leader, Dr. Geeta Nayyar, MD, MBA joins Edifecs at its booth for a book signing and giveaway of her book, “Dead Wrong: Diagnosing and Treating Healthcare’s Misinformation Illness,” and an Edifecs bookmark. Dr. Nayyar is a former chief medical officer and a widely sought after-thought leader, and best-selling author.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 13, 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

#WhatIRun: Edifecs will feature its nationally acclaimed #WhatIRun campaign at HIMSS24. The campaign elevates the visibility of women leaders in healthcare to inspire young women and girls in STEM. #WhatIRun is partnered with Allbirds to give away shoes to visitors at the Edifecs booth throughout the HIMSS24 conference. For every tweet that includes the #WhatIRun hashtag throughout the duration of HIMSS24, Edifecs will donate $1 to the women’s health organization Bright Pink. For more information about the #WhatIRun program, visit: https://www.whatirun.org/

WHEN: Exhibition floor hours (see schedule at a glance)

About Edifecs

Edifecs provides market leading technology to its payer and health system customers, which serve nearly 300 million people in the U.S. healthcare market. For over 25 years, Edifecs has enabled customers to unlock greater value by aggregating, normalizing, and unifying data with its Best in KLAS interoperability platform. The Edifecs platform serves as the foundation for the solutions that eliminate stakeholder friction to overcome healthcare’s biggest challenges, including accelerating value-based payment adoption and obtaining more complete and accurate care funding for alternative payment models. Edifecs’ solutions incorporate natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide deeper insights into patients, populations, and business processes. As new standards and regulations continually emerge from government agencies, Edifecs is a proven partner to ensure its customers maintain “evergreen” compliance. Edifecs customers include 24 of the 25 top commercial health plans in the country, 25 out of 36 of the Blue Cross Blue Shield payers, 32 of the 52 Medicaid programs, and 6 out of 10 of the largest health systems.

