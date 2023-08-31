Edifecs Awarded for Global Sustainability

Community garden project encourages sustainability in the office and at home.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, is proud to announce that it is a winner of the Sustainability Initiative of the Year award in Business Intelligence Group’s (BIG) 2023 Sustainability Awards. The BIG Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams, and organizations making sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.









“At Edifecs, we believe that it is not just what you do, but how you do it that matters,” said Venkat Kavarthapu, CEO, Edifecs. “We are committed to minimizing the impact our business operations have on the planet. I am proud that our sustainability work continues to be recognized by associations like BIG. This is a testament to the dedication of our associates and their belief in our mission and the positive impact we are making on the world for years to come.”

“We are encouraging sustainable practices throughout Edifecs’ offices, but also at home. This year on Earth Day, we opened our new community garden at our Bellevue headquarters,” said Ravi Soin, CIO, Edifecs. “We are committed to educating our team about the entire sustainability cycle, from planting seeds and growing vegetables, to using the produce in our cooking. Our goal is to provide tangible examples for how sustainability can be practiced in homes everywhere around the world.”

Edifecs works hard to make sustainability easy, convenient, and accessible for its associates. The organization encourages and incentivizes associates to make sustainable choices both at its offices and at home by sharing a guidebook for associates to practice more sustainable living at home. With its new community garden, Edifecs promotes sustainability through growing and harvesting vegetables for its recurring sustainable cooking classes taught by award winning chefs. Several Edifecs associates have started their own small vegetable gardens at home and are composting and recycling.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Edifecs for its sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Edifecs’ vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!”

About Edifecs

Edifecs provides market leading technology to its payer and health system customers, which serve nearly 300 million people in the U.S. healthcare market. For over 25 years, Edifecs has enabled customers to unlock greater value by aggregating, normalizing, and unifying data with its Best in KLAS interoperability platform. The Edifecs platform serves as the foundation for the solutions that eliminate stakeholder friction to overcome healthcare’s biggest challenges, including accelerating value-based payment adoption and obtaining more complete and accurate care funding for alternative payment models. Edifecs’ solutions incorporate natural language processing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to provide deeper insights into patients, populations, and business processes. As new standards and regulations continually emerge from government agencies, Edifecs is a proven partner to ensure its customers maintain “evergreen” compliance. Edifecs customers include 24 of the 25 top commercial health plans in the country, 27 out of 34 of the Blue Cross Blue Shield payers, 35 of the 50 Medicaid programs, and 5 out of 10 of the largest health systems.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

