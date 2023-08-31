Edgio to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG7)

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced it will participate at the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG7) on September 14, 2023 in New York City.





Chief Executive Officer, Bob Lyons, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Cumming will participate in 30-minute one-on-one/small group meetings at the event.

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value.

