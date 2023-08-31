Home Business Wire Edgio to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ Best Ideas Growth Conference...
Business Wire

Edgio to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG7)

di Business Wire

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced it will participate at the Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference (BIG7) on September 14, 2023 in New York City.


Chief Executive Officer, Bob Lyons, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Cumming will participate in 30-minute one-on-one/small group meetings at the event.

About Edgio:

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, thus boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sameet Sinha (602) 850-4973

ir@edg.io

Articoli correlati

Samsara Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q2 revenue of $219.3 million, representing 43% year-over-year growth Ending ARR of $930.0 million, representing 40% year-over-year growth 1,515 customers with...
Continua a leggere

Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the following upcoming events: Barclays’...
Continua a leggere

Veritone to Unveil Insights and Spearhead Discussions at Voice & AI 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading AI innovator to drive dynamic dialogues and offer practical perspectives and case studies at the premier conference for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php