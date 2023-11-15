Edgio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Q3 2023 Revenue of $97.0 Million
Record Applications Bookings in 3Q 2023, Up More Than 150%, Sequentially
Reiterate Expectation of Breakeven Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q 2023
Receives $66 Million and Exchanges 95% of its Existing 2025 Convertible Notes for New 2027 Convertible Notes
Edgio to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call at 8am EST on Wednesday, November 15th
PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO) (Edgio), the platform of choice for speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.
“Edgio delivered record bookings in the third quarter, reflecting the strength of our momentum and our commitment to pursuing our transformation strategy,” said Bob Lyons, President and CEO of Edgio. “The new capital infusion provides us with the additional financial flexibility to build on the momentum underway. We have now strengthened all aspects of our strategic objectives and expect to drive substantial year-over-year improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2024.”
Recent Business Highlights
- New logo and expansion revenue surpassed revenue churn in the third quarter
- Revenue churn declined more than 24% from the fourth quarter 2022, and more than 35% sequentially
- Record Applications bookings in the third quarter increased approximately 150% from the second quarter
- New logo bookings grew almost 400% and upsell bookings were up almost 300%, sequentially, in the third quarter
- Notable wins for Applications include a €250 billion automotive group in Europe, and a domestic pet supplies retailer. Renewals include an Asian airline and a large AI semiconductor company. Upsells were with a large hardware company in Asia, a leading health food company in the U.S., a unicorn e-commerce marketplace in Brazil and a media company in India
- New product release of API Security solution in general availability
- Announced managed service offering and strategic partner ecosystem with leading technology vendors in the streaming industry – Accedo, Bitmovin, Grabyo, Vimond -, and Wurl – to seamlessly integrate technologies across the entire streaming technology stack
- Introduced enterprise-level Protect and Perform Applications Bundles, combining Tier-1 web performance capabilities with a full-spectrum web security suite and enterprise-level Security Operations Center (SOC) support services – all in a single, comprehensive package, thus eliminating complex billing structures and unpredictable costs
- Announced investment in Security Operations Center (SOC) to broaden security managed services, incident response and threat intelligence
- Awarded “Competitive Strategy Leadership Award” by Frost & Sullivan and “Overall Web Security Solution of The Year” by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Edgio is also a finalist in InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year awards for DevOps Security
- On track to operationalize approximately $85-90 million of expected run-rate cost savings, by end of 2023 and forecasted higher by end of 2024
Third Quarter Financial highlights:
Revenue
- Revenue of $97.0 million, increased 1.3% sequentially as new and existing client revenue growth exceeded churned revenue. Year-over-year decline of 12.4% was driven by previously communicated churn at Edgecast and elongated booking cycle.
Gross margin
- GAAP gross margin was 23.9%, compared to 22.6% quarter over quarter and 25.8% year over year.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.0%, compared to 26.9% quarter over quarter and 31.4% year over year.
- Cash gross margin was 32.1%, compared to 30.8% quarter over quarter and 41.2% year over year. The sequential improvement was due to higher revenue and continued cost savings initiatives partially offset by higher switching costs related to a cloud platform services provider.
Operating expenses
- GAAP operating expenses, including share-based compensation of $3.3 million, restructuring charges of $0.1 million to achieve cost synergies, $0.0 restatement expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses of $0.4 million were 48% of revenue, compared to 57.3% in the second quarter of 2023 and 67.6% in the third quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, were 44.0% of revenue, compared to 47.0% in the second quarter of 2023 and 48.0% in the third quarter of 2022.
- Cash operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, depreciation and amortization were 41.8% of revenue, compared to 44.8% in the second quarter of 2023 and 46.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The decline in cash operating expenses was primarily due to realization of cost savings from previously announced cost containment efforts.
Adjusted EBITDA
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $9.5 million, compared to a loss of $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher revenues and continuous execution on cost savings initiatives.
Capital Expenditure
- Year-to-date capital expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, was $4.9 million or 1.7% of revenue.
- We expect to continue to be efficient with our capital expenditure as a result of stronger operational discipline, leveraging our excess capacity, and higher revenue contribution from software solutions that have lower capital requirements.
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities
- Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $27.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $36.2 million as of June 30, 2023.
- Net cash used in operations during the quarter was $10.7 million.
2023 Guidance:
“Over the last year, we have introduced award-winning products, accelerated our go-to-market initiatives, improved operations and strengthened our balance sheet,” said Stephen Cumming, CFO of Edgio. “We are accelerating our focus on revenue quality and unit economics, which combined with the ongoing cost savings initiatives, set us up for further adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2024.”
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the guidance is as follows:
- Revenue between $96 and $98 million
- Adjusted EBITDA range of negative $1 million to positive $1 million
- Capital expenditure in the range of $3 to $6 million
For 2023, we have revised our range and are currently expecting:
- Revenue between $391 and $393 million, a growth of 15.5 to 16.0 percent year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA range of negative $38 to negative $36 million
- Capital expenditure between $10 and $13 million, implying 2.6% and 3.3% of revenue
New Capital Infusion to Drive Growth Strategies
In a separate press release and related Form 8-K filing issued earlier today, Edgio announced that it has entered into an agreement with Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP (“Lynrock”), one of the Company’s existing investors, to provide the business with $66 million in new financing. The agreement also exchanges Lynrock’s existing unsecured convertible notes due 2025 for secured convertible notes due 2027. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.
Update to Annual Shareholder Meeting
The Shareholder meeting previously scheduled for Thursday November 16, will be rescheduled.
Conference Call
At approximately 8:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m. PST) tomorrow, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the United States or (646) 307-1963 internationally, with access code 2099001. The conference call will also be audiocast live from www.edg.io and a replay will be available following the call from the Edgio website.
Financial Tables
|
Edgio, Inc.
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
27,633
|
|
|
$
|
36,188
|
|
|
$
|
55,275
|
|
Marketable securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18,734
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
66,746
|
|
|
|
63,563
|
|
|
|
84,627
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
1,339
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
105
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
33,682
|
|
|
|
36,778
|
|
|
|
36,374
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
129,400
|
|
|
|
136,684
|
|
|
|
195,115
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
70,170
|
|
|
|
73,667
|
|
|
|
73,467
|
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
|
4,614
|
|
|
|
4,816
|
|
|
|
5,290
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
2,759
|
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
|
2,338
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
168,547
|
|
|
|
168,775
|
|
|
|
169,156
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
75,592
|
|
|
|
80,948
|
|
|
|
91,661
|
|
Other assets
|
|
2,191
|
|
|
|
2,582
|
|
|
|
5,353
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
453,273
|
|
|
$
|
470,397
|
|
|
$
|
542,380
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
78,252
|
|
|
$
|
63,799
|
|
|
$
|
52,776
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
8,972
|
|
|
|
10,132
|
|
|
|
9,286
|
|
Operating lease liability obligations
|
|
2,769
|
|
|
|
3,621
|
|
|
|
4,557
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
2,944
|
|
|
|
3,155
|
|
|
|
3,133
|
|
Financing obligations
|
|
9,234
|
|
|
|
8,944
|
|
|
|
6,346
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
49,877
|
|
|
|
55,271
|
|
|
|
76,160
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
152,048
|
|
|
|
144,922
|
|
|
|
152,258
|
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
123,292
|
|
|
|
123,070
|
|
|
|
122,631
|
|
Operating lease liability obligations, less current portion
|
|
7,465
|
|
|
|
7,730
|
|
|
|
9,181
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,427
|
|
|
|
1,431
|
|
|
|
596
|
|
Deferred revenue, less current portion
|
|
1,555
|
|
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
|
2,949
|
|
Financing obligations, less current portion
|
|
13,030
|
|
|
|
14,208
|
|
|
|
13,784
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
855
|
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
|
1,658
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
299,672
|
|
|
|
294,466
|
|
|
|
303,057
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 225,533, 223,380, and 222,232 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively
|
|
226
|
|
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
222
|
|
Common stock contingent consideration
|
|
16,300
|
|
|
|
16,300
|
|
|
|
16,300
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
817,390
|
|
|
|
814,405
|
|
|
|
807,507
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(12,148
|
)
|
|
|
(11,321
|
)
|
|
|
(11,665
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(668,167
|
)
|
|
|
(643,676
|
)
|
|
|
(573,041
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
153,601
|
|
|
|
175,931
|
|
|
|
239,323
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
453,273
|
|
|
$
|
470,397
|
|
|
$
|
542,380
|
|
Edgio, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Percent
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
Percent
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
Percent
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
Change
|
|
2022
|
|
Change
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
Change
|
Revenue
|
$
|
97,035
|
|
|
$
|
95,765
|
|
|
1
|
%
|
|
$
|
110,832
|
|
|
(12
|
)%
|
|
$
|
294,748
|
|
|
$
|
229,757
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services (1)
|
|
66,359
|
|
|
|
66,742
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
67,140
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
200,454
|
|
|
|
138,531
|
|
|
45
|
%
|
Depreciation — network
|
|
3,965
|
|
|
|
3,788
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
10,903
|
|
|
(64
|
)%
|
|
|
11,363
|
|
|
|
23,542
|
|
|
(52
|
)%
|
Amortization — technology
|
|
3,516
|
|
|
|
3,546
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
4,166
|
|
|
(16
|
)%
|
|
|
10,549
|
|
|
|
5,354
|
|
|
97
|
%
|
Total cost of revenue
|
|
73,840
|
|
|
|
74,076
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
|
82,209
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
|
|
222,366
|
|
|
|
167,427
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
23,195
|
|
|
|
21,689
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
28,623
|
|
|
(19
|
)%
|
|
|
72,382
|
|
|
|
62,330
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
Gross profit percentage
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
25.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
24.6
|
%
|
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative (1)
|
|
13,015
|
|
|
|
14,480
|
|
|
(10
|
)%
|
|
|
22,138
|
|
|
(41
|
)%
|
|
|
44,331
|
|
|
|
64,783
|
|
|
(32
|
)%
|
Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
15,433
|
|
|
|
16,167
|
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
|
|
14,448
|
|
|
7
|
%
|
|
|
51,222
|
|
|
|
32,909
|
|
|
56
|
%
|
Research and development (1)
|
|
15,958
|
|
|
|
18,739
|
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
|
|
32,462
|
|
|
(51
|
)%
|
|
|
55,713
|
|
|
|
54,211
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
|
2,146
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
1,777
|
|
|
20
|
%
|
|
|
6,392
|
|
|
|
3,129
|
|
|
104
|
%
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
(98
|
)%
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
(98
|
)%
|
|
|
3,908
|
|
|
|
9,136
|
|
|
(57
|
)%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
46,604
|
|
|
|
54,868
|
|
|
(15
|
)%
|
|
|
74,895
|
|
|
(38
|
)%
|
|
|
161,566
|
|
|
|
164,168
|
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
Operating loss
|
|
(23,409
|
)
|
|
|
(33,179
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(46,272
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(89,184
|
)
|
|
|
(101,838
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(1,604
|
)
|
|
|
(1,701
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(1,546
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(4,882
|
)
|
|
|
(4,434
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Interest income
|
|
304
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
140
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
853
|
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
705
|
|
|
|
(545
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(1,005
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(649
|
)
|
|
|
(2,864
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Total other expense
|
|
(595
|
)
|
|
|
(2,094
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(2,411
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(4,678
|
)
|
|
|
(7,098
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
(24,004
|
)
|
|
|
(35,273
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(48,683
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(93,862
|
)
|
|
|
(108,936
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
|
(18,943
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
Net loss
|
|
(24,491
|
)
|
|
|
(35,652
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(49,123
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(95,126
|
)
|
|
|
(89,993
|
)
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
223,657
|
|
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
220,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
223,011
|
|
|
|
169,166
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
223,657
|
|
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
220,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
223,011
|
|
|
|
169,166
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes share-based compensation and acquisition and legal related charges (see supplemental table for figures)
|
Edgio, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
Sept 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
Share-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
$
|
395
|
|
$
|
321
|
|
$
|
855
|
|
$
|
1,395
|
|
$
|
1,589
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
|
3,667
|
|
|
6,469
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
430
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
|
3,284
|
Research and development
|
|
1,762
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
4,571
|
|
|
5,762
|
|
|
11,314
|
Total share-based compensation
|
$
|
3,687
|
|
$
|
3,359
|
|
$
|
8,353
|
|
$
|
12,246
|
|
$
|
22,656
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of services
|
$
|
82
|
|
$
|
182
|
|
$
|
1,106
|
|
$
|
375
|
|
$
|
1,176
|
General and administrative
|
|
103
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
6,898
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
26,527
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
11
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
292
|
Research and development
|
|
326
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
2,975
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
2,997
|
Total acquisition and legal related charges
|
$
|
522
|
|
$
|
1,041
|
|
$
|
11,271
|
|
$
|
2,715
|
|
$
|
30,992
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Network-related depreciation
|
$
|
3,965
|
|
$
|
3,788
|
|
$
|
10,903
|
|
$
|
11,363
|
|
$
|
23,542
|
Amortization – technology
|
|
3,516
|
|
|
3,546
|
|
|
4,166
|
|
|
10,549
|
|
|
5,354
|
Other depreciation and amortization
|
|
286
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
1,026
|
|
|
872
|
|
|
1,608
|
Amortization – operating expenses
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
1,854
|
|
|
751
|
|
|
5,520
|
|
|
1,521
|
Total depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
9,607
|
|
$
|
9,480
|
|
$
|
16,846
|
|
$
|
28,304
|
|
$
|
32,025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of period statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Approximate number of active clients
|
|
829
|
|
|
888
|
|
|
994
|
|
|
829
|
|
|
994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of employees and employee equivalents
|
|
822
|
|
|
862
|
|
|
1,057
|
|
|
822
|
|
|
1,057
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that our management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net loss to be an important indicator of our overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net loss to be U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and restatement related expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and restatement related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, and they also enable us to compare against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”
Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:
- Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;
- These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;
- These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and
- Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP financial results and using Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management’s analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.
Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.
|
Edgio, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
June 30, 2023
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
September 30, 2023
|
|
September 30, 2022
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Share
|
|
Amount
|
|
Per Share
|
U.S. GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(24,491
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,123
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.22
|
)
|
|
$
|
(95,126
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
$
|
(89,993
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,687
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
8,353
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
12,246
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
22,656
|
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
3,908
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
9,136
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Acquisition and legal related expenses
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
11,271
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
|
|
2,715
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
30,992
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
5,356
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
4,917
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
16,069
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
6,875
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(14,631
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,708
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,298
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,764
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,700
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
223,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
220,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
223,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
169,166
|
|
Edgio, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
2023
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
|
2022
|
U.S. GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(24,491
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,123
|
)
|
|
$
|
(95,126
|
)
|
|
$
|
(89,993
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,607
|
|
|
|
9,480
|
|
|
|
16,846
|
|
|
|
28,304
|
|
|
|
32,025
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
1,604
|
|
|
|
1,701
|
|
|
|
1,546
|
|
|
|
4,882
|
|
|
|
4,434
|
|
Interest and other (income) expense, net
|
|
(1,009
|
)
|
|
|
393
|
|
|
|
865
|
|
|
|
(204
|
)
|
|
|
2,664
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
487
|
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
|
(18,943
|
)
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(13,802
|
)
|
|
$
|
(23,699
|
)
|
|
$
|
(29,426
|
)
|
|
$
|
(60,880
|
)
|
|
$
|
(69,813
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,687
|
|
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
8,353
|
|
|
|
12,246
|
|
|
|
22,656
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
|
3,908
|
|
|
|
9,136
|
|
Acquisition and legal related expenses
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
11,271
|
|
|
|
2,715
|
|
|
|
30,992
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(9,521
|
)
|
|
$
|
(13,375
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,732
|
)
|
|
$
|
(37,248
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,029
|
)
|
Edgio, Inc.
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
23,195
|
|
|
$
|
21,689
|
|
|
$
|
28,623
|
|
|
$
|
72,382
|
|
|
$
|
62,330
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
321
|
|
|
|
855
|
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
1,589
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
82
|
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
|
1,106
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
Amortization – technology
|
|
3,516
|
|
|
|
3,546
|
|
|
|
4,166
|
|
|
|
10,549
|
|
|
|
5,354
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
27,188
|
|
|
$
|
25,738
|
|
|
$
|
34,750
|
|
|
$
|
84,701
|
|
|
$
|
70,449
|
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
28.0
|
%
|
|
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
|
31.4
|
%
|
|
|
28.7
|
%
|
|
|
30.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP general and administrative expense
|
$
|
13,015
|
|
|
$
|
14,480
|
|
|
$
|
22,138
|
|
|
$
|
44,331
|
|
|
$
|
64,783
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
1,100
|
|
|
|
1,151
|
|
|
|
2,200
|
|
|
|
3,667
|
|
|
|
6,469
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
261
|
|
|
|
6,898
|
|
|
|
953
|
|
|
|
26,527
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|
$
|
11,812
|
|
|
$
|
10,480
|
|
|
$
|
13,040
|
|
|
$
|
34,948
|
|
|
$
|
31,787
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP sales and marketing expense
|
$
|
15,433
|
|
|
$
|
16,167
|
|
|
$
|
14,448
|
|
|
$
|
51,222
|
|
|
$
|
32,909
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
430
|
|
|
|
375
|
|
|
|
727
|
|
|
|
1,422
|
|
|
|
3,284
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
49
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
292
|
|
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|
$
|
14,992
|
|
|
$
|
15,743
|
|
|
$
|
13,429
|
|
|
$
|
49,698
|
|
|
$
|
29,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP research and development expense
|
$
|
15,958
|
|
|
$
|
18,739
|
|
|
$
|
32,462
|
|
|
$
|
55,713
|
|
|
$
|
54,211
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
1,762
|
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
|
4,571
|
|
|
|
5,762
|
|
|
|
11,314
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
2,975
|
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
|
2,997
|
|
Non-GAAP research and development expense
|
$
|
13,870
|
|
|
$
|
16,678
|
|
|
$
|
24,916
|
|
|
$
|
48,666
|
|
|
$
|
39,900
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
2,126
|
|
|
$
|
2,146
|
|
|
$
|
1,777
|
|
|
$
|
6,392
|
|
|
$
|
3,129
|
|
Amortization – operating expenses
|
|
(1,840
|
)
|
|
|
(1,854
|
)
|
|
|
(751
|
)
|
|
|
(5,520
|
)
|
|
|
(1,521
|
)
|
Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
286
|
|
|
$
|
292
|
|
|
$
|
1,026
|
|
|
$
|
872
|
|
|
$
|
1,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(23,409
|
)
|
|
$
|
(33,179
|
)
|
|
$
|
(46,272
|
)
|
|
$
|
(89,184
|
)
|
|
$
|
(101,838
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,687
|
|
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
8,353
|
|
|
|
12,246
|
|
|
|
22,656
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
5,356
|
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
4,917
|
|
|
|
16,069
|
|
|
|
6,875
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
11,271
|
|
|
|
2,715
|
|
|
|
30,992
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
|
3,908
|
|
|
|
9,136
|
|
Non-GAAP operating loss
|
$
|
(13,772
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,455
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,661
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,483
|
)
|
|
$
|
(32,179
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP pre-tax loss
|
$
|
(24,004
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,273
|
)
|
|
$
|
(48,683
|
)
|
|
$
|
(93,862
|
)
|
|
$
|
(108,936
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,687
|
|
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
8,353
|
|
|
|
12,246
|
|
|
|
22,656
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
5,356
|
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
4,917
|
|
|
|
16,069
|
|
|
|
6,875
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
11,271
|
|
|
|
2,715
|
|
|
|
30,992
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
|
3,908
|
|
|
|
9,136
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP pre-tax loss
|
$
|
(14,144
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,329
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,858
|
)
|
|
$
|
(53,500
|
)
|
|
$
|
(38,643
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(24,491
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,652
|
)
|
|
$
|
(49,123
|
)
|
|
$
|
(95,126
|
)
|
|
$
|
(89,993
|
)
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
3,687
|
|
|
|
3,359
|
|
|
|
8,353
|
|
|
|
12,246
|
|
|
|
22,656
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
5,356
|
|
|
|
5,400
|
|
|
|
4,917
|
|
|
|
16,069
|
|
|
|
6,875
|
|
Acquisition and legal related charges
|
|
522
|
|
|
|
1,041
|
|
|
|
11,271
|
|
|
|
2,715
|
|
|
|
30,992
|
|
Restructuring charges
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
3,336
|
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
|
3,908
|
|
|
|
9,136
|
|
Non-cash interest expense
|
|
223
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
634
|
|
Restatement related expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,588
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,763
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(14,631
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,708
|
)
|
|
$
|
(20,298
|
)
|
|
$
|
(54,764
|
)
|
|
$
|
(19,700
|
)
|
Non-GAAP fully weighted-average basic shares
|
|
223,657
|
|
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
220,194
|
|
|
|
223,011
|
|
|
|
169,166
|
|
Non-GAAP fully weighted-average diluted shares
|
|
223,657
|
|
|
|
222,914
|
|
|
|
220,194
|
|
|
|
223,011
|
|
|
|
169,166
|
|
Non-GAAP net loss per Non-GAAP basic share
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net loss per Non-GAAP diluted share
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.09
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.12
|
)
