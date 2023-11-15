Edgio Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Q3 2023 Revenue of $97.0 Million

Record Applications Bookings in 3Q 2023, Up More Than 150%, Sequentially

Reiterate Expectation of Breakeven Adjusted EBITDA in 4Q 2023

Receives $66 Million and Exchanges 95% of its Existing 2025 Convertible Notes for New 2027 Convertible Notes

Edgio to Host Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call at 8am EST on Wednesday, November 15th

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO) (Edgio), the platform of choice for speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.





“Edgio delivered record bookings in the third quarter, reflecting the strength of our momentum and our commitment to pursuing our transformation strategy,” said Bob Lyons, President and CEO of Edgio. “The new capital infusion provides us with the additional financial flexibility to build on the momentum underway. We have now strengthened all aspects of our strategic objectives and expect to drive substantial year-over-year improvements in Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2024.”

Recent Business Highlights

New logo and expansion revenue surpassed revenue churn in the third quarter

Revenue churn declined more than 24% from the fourth quarter 2022, and more than 35% sequentially

Record Applications bookings in the third quarter increased approximately 150% from the second quarter

New logo bookings grew almost 400% and upsell bookings were up almost 300%, sequentially, in the third quarter

Notable wins for Applications include a €250 billion automotive group in Europe, and a domestic pet supplies retailer. Renewals include an Asian airline and a large AI semiconductor company. Upsells were with a large hardware company in Asia, a leading health food company in the U.S., a unicorn e-commerce marketplace in Brazil and a media company in India

New product release of API Security solution in general availability

Announced managed service offering and strategic partner ecosystem with leading technology vendors in the streaming industry – Accedo, Bitmovin, Grabyo, Vimond -, and Wurl – to seamlessly integrate technologies across the entire streaming technology stack

Introduced enterprise-level Protect and Perform Applications Bundles, combining Tier-1 web performance capabilities with a full-spectrum web security suite and enterprise-level Security Operations Center ( SOC ) support services – all in a single, comprehensive package, thus eliminating complex billing structures and unpredictable costs

Announced investment in Security Operations Center (SOC) to broaden security managed services, incident response and threat intelligence

Awarded “Competitive Strategy Leadership Award” by Frost & Sullivan and “Overall Web Security Solution of The Year” by CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Edgio is also a finalist in InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year awards for DevOps Security

On track to operationalize approximately $85-90 million of expected run-rate cost savings, by end of 2023 and forecasted higher by end of 2024

Third Quarter Financial highlights:

Revenue

Revenue of $97.0 million, increased 1.3% sequentially as new and existing client revenue growth exceeded churned revenue. Year-over-year decline of 12.4% was driven by previously communicated churn at Edgecast and elongated booking cycle.

Gross margin

GAAP gross margin was 23.9%, compared to 22.6% quarter over quarter and 25.8% year over year.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 28.0%, compared to 26.9% quarter over quarter and 31.4% year over year.

Cash gross margin was 32.1%, compared to 30.8% quarter over quarter and 41.2% year over year. The sequential improvement was due to higher revenue and continued cost savings initiatives partially offset by higher switching costs related to a cloud platform services provider.

Operating expenses

GAAP operating expenses, including share-based compensation of $3.3 million, restructuring charges of $0.1 million to achieve cost synergies, $0.0 restatement expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses of $0.4 million were 48% of revenue, compared to 57.3% in the second quarter of 2023 and 67.6% in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, were 44.0% of revenue, compared to 47.0% in the second quarter of 2023 and 48.0% in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, restatement related expenses, and acquisition and legal related expenses, depreciation and amortization were 41.8% of revenue, compared to 44.8% in the second quarter of 2023 and 46.4% in the third quarter of 2022. The decline in cash operating expenses was primarily due to realization of cost savings from previously announced cost containment efforts.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $9.5 million, compared to a loss of $13.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher revenues and continuous execution on cost savings initiatives.

Capital Expenditure

Year-to-date capital expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, was $4.9 million or 1.7% of revenue.

We expect to continue to be efficient with our capital expenditure as a result of stronger operational discipline, leveraging our excess capacity, and higher revenue contribution from software solutions that have lower capital requirements.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $27.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $36.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

Net cash used in operations during the quarter was $10.7 million.

2023 Guidance:

“Over the last year, we have introduced award-winning products, accelerated our go-to-market initiatives, improved operations and strengthened our balance sheet,” said Stephen Cumming, CFO of Edgio. “We are accelerating our focus on revenue quality and unit economics, which combined with the ongoing cost savings initiatives, set us up for further adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2024.”

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the guidance is as follows:

Revenue between $96 and $98 million

Adjusted EBITDA range of negative $1 million to positive $1 million

Capital expenditure in the range of $3 to $6 million

For 2023, we have revised our range and are currently expecting:

Revenue between $391 and $393 million, a growth of 15.5 to 16.0 percent year over year

Adjusted EBITDA range of negative $38 to negative $36 million

Capital expenditure between $10 and $13 million, implying 2.6% and 3.3% of revenue

New Capital Infusion to Drive Growth Strategies

In a separate press release and related Form 8-K filing issued earlier today, Edgio announced that it has entered into an agreement with Lynrock Lake Master Fund LP (“Lynrock”), one of the Company’s existing investors, to provide the business with $66 million in new financing. The agreement also exchanges Lynrock’s existing unsecured convertible notes due 2025 for secured convertible notes due 2027. The press release can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website.

Update to Annual Shareholder Meeting

The Shareholder meeting previously scheduled for Thursday November 16, will be rescheduled.

Conference Call

At approximately 8:00 a.m. EST (5:00 a.m. PST) tomorrow, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 from the United States or (646) 307-1963 internationally, with access code 2099001. The conference call will also be audiocast live from www.edg.io and a replay will be available following the call from the Edgio website.

Financial Tables

Edgio, Inc.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands, except per share data) September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,633 $ 36,188 $ 55,275 Marketable securities — — 18,734 Accounts receivable, net 66,746 63,563 84,627 Income taxes receivable 1,339 155 105 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 33,682 36,778 36,374 Total current assets 129,400 136,684 195,115 Property and equipment, net 70,170 73,667 73,467 Operating lease right of use assets 4,614 4,816 5,290 Deferred income taxes 2,759 2,925 2,338 Goodwill 168,547 168,775 169,156 Intangible assets, net 75,592 80,948 91,661 Other assets 2,191 2,582 5,353 Total assets $ 453,273 $ 470,397 $ 542,380 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 78,252 $ 63,799 $ 52,776 Deferred revenue 8,972 10,132 9,286 Operating lease liability obligations 2,769 3,621 4,557 Income taxes payable 2,944 3,155 3,133 Financing obligations 9,234 8,944 6,346 Other current liabilities 49,877 55,271 76,160 Total current liabilities 152,048 144,922 152,258 Convertible senior notes, net 123,292 123,070 122,631 Operating lease liability obligations, less current portion 7,465 7,730 9,181 Deferred income taxes 1,427 1,431 596 Deferred revenue, less current portion 1,555 2,247 2,949 Financing obligations, less current portion 13,030 14,208 13,784 Other long-term liabilities 855 858 1,658 Total liabilities 299,672 294,466 303,057 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 225,533, 223,380, and 222,232 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively 226 223 222 Common stock contingent consideration 16,300 16,300 16,300 Additional paid-in capital 817,390 814,405 807,507 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,148 ) (11,321 ) (11,665 ) Accumulated deficit (668,167 ) (643,676 ) (573,041 ) Total stockholders’ equity 153,601 175,931 239,323 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 453,273 $ 470,397 $ 542,380

Edgio, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, Percent Sept 30, Percent Sept 30, Sept 30, Percent 2023 2023 Change 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenue $ 97,035 $ 95,765 1 % $ 110,832 (12 )% $ 294,748 $ 229,757 28 % Cost of revenue: Cost of services (1) 66,359 66,742 (1 )% 67,140 (1 )% 200,454 138,531 45 % Depreciation — network 3,965 3,788 5 % 10,903 (64 )% 11,363 23,542 (52 )% Amortization — technology 3,516 3,546 (1 )% 4,166 (16 )% 10,549 5,354 97 % Total cost of revenue 73,840 74,076 — % 82,209 (10 )% 222,366 167,427 33 % Gross profit 23,195 21,689 7 % 28,623 (19 )% 72,382 62,330 16 % Gross profit percentage 23.9 % 22.6 % 25.8 % 24.6 % 27.1 % Operating expenses: General and administrative (1) 13,015 14,480 (10 )% 22,138 (41 )% 44,331 64,783 (32 )% Sales and marketing (1) 15,433 16,167 (5 )% 14,448 7 % 51,222 32,909 56 % Research and development (1) 15,958 18,739 (15 )% 32,462 (51 )% 55,713 54,211 3 % Depreciation and amortization 2,126 2,146 (1 )% 1,777 20 % 6,392 3,129 104 % Restructuring charges 72 3,336 (98 )% 4,070 (98 )% 3,908 9,136 (57 )% Total operating expenses 46,604 54,868 (15 )% 74,895 (38 )% 161,566 164,168 (2 )% Operating loss (23,409 ) (33,179 ) NM (46,272 ) NM (89,184 ) (101,838 ) NM Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,604 ) (1,701 ) NM (1,546 ) NM (4,882 ) (4,434 ) NM Interest income 304 152 NM 140 NM 853 200 NM Other income (expense), net 705 (545 ) NM (1,005 ) NM (649 ) (2,864 ) NM Total other expense (595 ) (2,094 ) NM (2,411 ) NM (4,678 ) (7,098 ) NM Loss before income taxes (24,004 ) (35,273 ) NM (48,683 ) NM (93,862 ) (108,936 ) NM Income tax expense (benefit) 487 379 NM 440 NM 1,264 (18,943 ) NM Net loss (24,491 ) (35,652 ) NM (49,123 ) NM (95,126 ) (89,993 ) NM Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.53 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation: Basic 223,657 222,914 220,194 223,011 169,166 Diluted 223,657 222,914 220,194 223,011 169,166 (1) Includes share-based compensation and acquisition and legal related charges (see supplemental table for figures)

Edgio, Inc.



Supplemental Financial Data



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, Sept 30, Sept 30, Sept 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Share-based compensation: Cost of services $ 395 $ 321 $ 855 $ 1,395 $ 1,589 General and administrative 1,100 1,151 2,200 3,667 6,469 Sales and marketing 430 375 727 1,422 3,284 Research and development 1,762 1,512 4,571 5,762 11,314 Total share-based compensation $ 3,687 $ 3,359 $ 8,353 $ 12,246 $ 22,656 Acquisition and legal related charges: Cost of services $ 82 $ 182 $ 1,106 $ 375 $ 1,176 General and administrative 103 261 6,898 953 26,527 Sales and marketing 11 49 292 102 292 Research and development 326 549 2,975 1,285 2,997 Total acquisition and legal related charges $ 522 $ 1,041 $ 11,271 $ 2,715 $ 30,992 Depreciation and amortization: Network-related depreciation $ 3,965 $ 3,788 $ 10,903 $ 11,363 $ 23,542 Amortization – technology 3,516 3,546 4,166 10,549 5,354 Other depreciation and amortization 286 292 1,026 872 1,608 Amortization – operating expenses 1,840 1,854 751 5,520 1,521 Total depreciation and amortization $ 9,607 $ 9,480 $ 16,846 $ 28,304 $ 32,025 End of period statistics: Approximate number of active clients 829 888 994 829 994 Number of employees and employee equivalents 822 862 1,057 822 1,057

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that our management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net loss to be an important indicator of our overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net loss to be U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and restatement related expenses. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and restatement related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, and they also enable us to compare against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;

These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;

These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP financial results and using Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management’s analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.

Edgio, Inc.



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Loss



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share U.S. GAAP net loss $ (24,491 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (35,652 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (49,123 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (95,126 ) $ (0.43 ) $ (89,993 ) $ (0.53 ) Share-based compensation 3,687 0.02 3,359 0.02 8,353 0.04 12,246 0.05 22,656 0.13 Non-cash interest expense 223 — 220 — 214 — 661 — 634 — Restructuring charges 72 — 3,336 0.01 4,070 0.02 3,908 0.02 9,136 0.05 Acquisition and legal related expenses 522 — 1,041 — 11,271 0.05 2,715 0.01 30,992 0.18 Amortization of intangible assets 5,356 0.02 5,400 0.02 4,917 0.02 16,069 0.07 6,875 0.04 Restatement related expenses — — 2,588 0.01 — — 4,763 0.02 — — Non-GAAP net loss $ (14,631 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (19,708 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (20,298 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (19,700 ) $ (0.12 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation: 223,657 222,914 220,194 223,011 169,166

Edgio, Inc.



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 U.S. GAAP net loss $ (24,491 ) $ (35,652 ) $ (49,123 ) $ (95,126 ) $ (89,993 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,607 9,480 16,846 28,304 32,025 Interest expense 1,604 1,701 1,546 4,882 4,434 Interest and other (income) expense, net (1,009 ) 393 865 (204 ) 2,664 Income tax expense (benefit) 487 379 440 1,264 (18,943 ) EBITDA $ (13,802 ) $ (23,699 ) $ (29,426 ) $ (60,880 ) $ (69,813 ) Share-based compensation 3,687 3,359 8,353 12,246 22,656 Restructuring charges 72 3,336 4,070 3,908 9,136 Acquisition and legal related expenses 522 1,041 11,271 2,715 30,992 Restatement related expenses — 2,588 — 4,763 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (9,521 ) $ (13,375 ) $ (5,732 ) $ (37,248 ) $ (7,029 )

Edgio, Inc.



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 GAAP gross profit $ 23,195 $ 21,689 $ 28,623 $ 72,382 $ 62,330 Share-based compensation 395 321 855 1,395 1,589 Acquisition and legal related charges 82 182 1,106 375 1,176 Amortization – technology 3,516 3,546 4,166 10,549 5,354 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 27,188 $ 25,738 $ 34,750 $ 84,701 $ 70,449 Non-GAAP gross margin 28.0 % 26.9 % 31.4 % 28.7 % 30.7 % GAAP general and administrative expense $ 13,015 $ 14,480 $ 22,138 $ 44,331 $ 64,783 Share-based compensation 1,100 1,151 2,200 3,667 6,469 Acquisition and legal related charges 103 261 6,898 953 26,527 Restatement related expenses — 2,588 — 4,763 — Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 11,812 $ 10,480 $ 13,040 $ 34,948 $ 31,787 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 15,433 $ 16,167 $ 14,448 $ 51,222 $ 32,909 Share-based compensation 430 375 727 1,422 3,284 Acquisition and legal related charges 11 49 292 102 292 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 14,992 $ 15,743 $ 13,429 $ 49,698 $ 29,333 GAAP research and development expense $ 15,958 $ 18,739 $ 32,462 $ 55,713 $ 54,211 Share-based compensation 1,762 1,512 4,571 5,762 11,314 Acquisition and legal related charges 326 549 2,975 1,285 2,997 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 13,870 $ 16,678 $ 24,916 $ 48,666 $ 39,900 GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 2,126 $ 2,146 $ 1,777 $ 6,392 $ 3,129 Amortization – operating expenses (1,840 ) (1,854 ) (751 ) (5,520 ) (1,521 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 286 $ 292 $ 1,026 $ 872 $ 1,608 GAAP operating loss $ (23,409 ) $ (33,179 ) $ (46,272 ) $ (89,184 ) $ (101,838 ) Share-based compensation 3,687 3,359 8,353 12,246 22,656 Amortization of intangible assets 5,356 5,400 4,917 16,069 6,875 Restatement related expenses — 2,588 — 4,763 — Acquisition and legal related charges 522 1,041 11,271 2,715 30,992 Restructuring charges 72 3,336 4,070 3,908 9,136 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (13,772 ) $ (17,455 ) $ (17,661 ) $ (49,483 ) $ (32,179 ) GAAP pre-tax loss $ (24,004 ) $ (35,273 ) $ (48,683 ) $ (93,862 ) $ (108,936 ) Share-based compensation 3,687 3,359 8,353 12,246 22,656 Amortization of intangible assets 5,356 5,400 4,917 16,069 6,875 Acquisition and legal related charges 522 1,041 11,271 2,715 30,992 Restructuring charges 72 3,336 4,070 3,908 9,136 Non-cash interest expense 223 220 214 661 634 Restatement related expenses — 2,588 — 4,763 — Non-GAAP pre-tax loss $ (14,144 ) $ (19,329 ) $ (19,858 ) $ (53,500 ) $ (38,643 ) GAAP net loss $ (24,491 ) $ (35,652 ) $ (49,123 ) $ (95,126 ) $ (89,993 ) Share-based compensation 3,687 3,359 8,353 12,246 22,656 Amortization of intangible assets 5,356 5,400 4,917 16,069 6,875 Acquisition and legal related charges 522 1,041 11,271 2,715 30,992 Restructuring charges 72 3,336 4,070 3,908 9,136 Non-cash interest expense 223 220 214 661 634 Restatement related expenses — 2,588 — 4,763 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (14,631 ) $ (19,708 ) $ (20,298 ) $ (54,764 ) $ (19,700 ) Non-GAAP fully weighted-average basic shares 223,657 222,914 220,194 223,011 169,166 Non-GAAP fully weighted-average diluted shares 223,657 222,914 220,194 223,011 169,166 Non-GAAP net loss per Non-GAAP basic share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.12 ) Non-GAAP net loss per Non-GAAP diluted share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.12 )

Contacts

Edgio, Inc.



Investor relations: Sameet Sinha, 602-850-4973



ir@edg.io

Read full story here