Edgio Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q4 2022 revenue of $108.8 million, 90% year over year growth

Applications pipeline increase of approximately 80% for 2023, to date

$85-$90 million of run rate savings expected by YE23, forecasted higher by YE24

Capital expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, was $4.5 million or 4% of revenue

Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company expects to file its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the period ending March 31, 2023, in August, and for the period ending June 30, 2023, shortly thereafter.





“With the restatement behind us, I am pleased to be announcing our Q4 2022 results, reconnecting with our analysts and investors, and providing an update on the significant progress we have made to become an edge solutions company. Since our last earnings call, we have launched award winning products, bolstered our leadership team with industry experts, revitalized our sales and marketing efforts, and expanded our channel partnerships,” said Bob Lyons, President and CEO of Edgio. “We are already seeing tangible benefits in pipeline, bookings and new customer interactions. For 2023, our goal is to achieve Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end on the back of $85-90 million of expected run rate savings, churn reduction and higher pipeline conversion, which we believe should provide the foundation for profitable growth in 2024.”

Recent Business Highlights:

New product momentum accelerates with launches of Edgio Applications v7, Advanced Bot Management and DDoS scrubbing.

scrubbing. Notable wins for Applications solutions include a large mattress retailer in the U.S., a fast fashion retailer in China, a global sporting event association, a premium automaker from Europe and a leading premier league football club.

Won the Web Application Security award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), at the RSA Conference 2023 and, “Best of Show Award” for Uplynk at National Association of Broadcasters 2023.

Recognized as a leader by technology research firms such as IDC, Frost & Sullivan and GIGAOM.

Achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Retail Competency designation with Edgio’s Applications Platform and Uplynk now available in AWS Marketplace .

. Grew Applications pipeline by approximately 80% from the beginning of the year, with Applications bookings up nearly 100% sequentially in 2Q23

On track to operationalize approximately $85-90 million of expected cost savings on a run rate basis, by end of 2023.

Bolstered leadership team with the appointment of Eric Black as CTO/ GM of Media and Todd Hinders as Chief Revenue Officer.

Launched API Security solution in General Availability

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Revenue of $108.8 million, 90% year over year growth.

Gross margin

GAAP gross margin was 36.6%, compared to 35.7% year over year and 29.6% quarter over quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 38.1%, compared to 36.1% year over year and 31.4% quarter over quarter.

Cash gross margin was 42.3%, compared to 46.4% year over year and 41.2% quarter over quarter.

Operating expenses

GAAP operating expenses, including share-based compensation of $7.9 million, restructuring charges of $10.9 million to achieve cost synergies, and acquisition and legal related expenses of $6.2 million, were 78.9% of revenue versus 71.3% in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, and acquisition and legal related expenses, were 57.2% of revenue versus 50.8% in the third quarter of 2022.

Cash operating expenses, excluding share-based compensation, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, depreciation and amortization were 51.6% of revenue versus 46.4% in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was a loss of $10.1 million, compared to a loss of $5.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Capital Expenditure

Capital Expenditure, net of payments from ISPs, during the quarter was $4.5 million, or 4% of revenue and for 2022 was $23.0 million or 7% of revenue.

We expect to be efficient with our capital expenditure as a result of stronger operational discipline, leveraging our excess capacity and due to higher revenue contribution from software solutions that have lower capital requirements.

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $74.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $70.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, and $79.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Cash flow provided by operations during the quarter was $8.1 million and cash flow used in operations year-to-date was $11.7 million.

2023 Guidance:

“We remain optimistic on Edgio’s transformation and our ability to generate long-term value for our shareholders. During the first half of the year, we experienced a lengthening of sales cycles due to softening macroeconomic conditions and natural uncertainty that comes with a restatement,” said Stephen Cumming, Chief Financial Officer. “However, with the restatement behind us, new best-of-breed products in the market and refined go-to-market strategies exhibiting positive results, we expect to build on our pipeline and improve conversion in the coming quarters. Moreover, we continue to align our cost structure with our revenue baseline and prioritize our margins and cash flow in the near-term. We believe this structure will reduce the fixed cost in the business, further moderating our breakeven point and increasing our cash flow potential.”

For 2023, we are expecting:

Revenue between $392 million and $398 million.

Adjusted EBITDA range of negative $37 million to negative $31 million, implying Adjusted EBITDA margin between negative 9.5% and negative 8%. We expect Adjusted EBITDA to breakeven in 4Q23.

Capital expenditure between $10 million and $13 million, implying 2.5% and 3.5% of revenue.

Financial Tables

Edgio, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 As Restated As Restated (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,275 $ 59,306 $ 41,918 Marketable securities 18,734 11,444 37,367 Accounts receivable, net 84,627 102,963 33,528 Income taxes receivable 105 59 61 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,374 35,799 17,810 Total current assets 195,115 209,571 130,684 Property and equipment, net 73,467 105,528 40,511 Operating lease right of use assets 5,290 6,680 6,338 Deferred income taxes 2,338 2,745 1,893 Goodwill 169,156 171,065 114,511 Intangible assets, net 91,661 67,738 14,613 Other assets 5,353 7,820 5,525 Total assets $ 542,380 $ 571,147 $ 314,075 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 52,776 $ 38,155 $ 10,624 Deferred revenue 9,286 7,048 4,034 Operating lease liability obligations 4,557 4,396 1,861 Income taxes payable 3,133 433 873 Financing obligations 6,346 6,314 4,648 Other current liabilities 76,160 86,645 19,511 Total current liabilities 152,258 142,991 41,551 Convertible senior notes, net 122,631 122,416 121,782 Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions 9,181 10,511 9,616 Deferred income taxes 596 95 308 Deferred revenue, less current portion 2,949 2,938 116 Financing obligations, less current portion 13,784 14,243 7,851 Other long-term liabilities 1,658 710 777 Total liabilities 303,057 293,904 182,001 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding – – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 22,232, 221,583, and 134,337 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 222 222 134 Common stock contingent consideration 16,300 16,300 – Additional paid-in capital 807,507 800,697 576,807 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,665 ) (13,462 ) (8,345 ) Accumulated deficit (573,041 ) (526,514 ) (436,522 ) Total stockholders’ equity 239,323 277,243 132,074 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 542,380 $ 571,147 $ 314,075

Edgio, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, Percent December 31, Percent December 31, December 31, Percent 2022 2022 Change 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change As Restated As Restated As Restated Revenue $ 108,841 $ 110,832 -2 % $ 57,178 90 % $ 338,598 $ 201,115 68 % Cost of revenue: Cost of services (1) 64,356 67,140 -4 % 30,876 108 % 202,887 122,687 65 % Depreciation – network 4,629 10,903 -58 % 5,876 -21 % 28,171 24,106 17 % Total cost of revenue 68,985 78,043 -12 % 36,752 88 % 231,058 146,793 57 % Gross profit 39,856 32,789 22 % 20,426 95 % 107,540 54,322 98 % Gross profit percentage 36.6 % 29.6 % 35.7 % 31.8 % 27.0 % Operating expenses: General and administrative (1) 23,367 22,138 6 % 9,147 155 % 88,150 40,091 120 % Sales and marketing (1) 15,894 14,448 10 % 8,341 91 % 48,803 29,960 63 % Research and development (1) 29,441 32,462 -9 % 5,149 472 % 83,652 21,669 286 % Depreciation and amortization 6,258 5,943 5 % 976 541 % 14,741 2,794 428 % Restructuring charges (1) 10,894 4,070 168 % 2,627 315 % 20,030 13,425 49 % Total operating expenses 85,854 79,061 9 % 26,240 227 % 255,376 107,939 137 % Operating loss (45,998 ) (46,272 ) NM (5,814 ) NM (147,836 ) (53,617 ) NM Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,660 ) (1,546 ) NM (1,432 ) NM (6,094 ) (5,423 ) NM Interest income 310 140 NM 30 NM 510 134 NM Other, net (1,315 ) (1,005 ) NM (242 ) NM (4,179 ) (1,106 ) NM Total other expense (2,665 ) (2,411 ) NM (1,644 ) NM (9,763 ) (6,395 ) NM Loss before income taxes (48,663 ) (48,683 ) NM (7,458 ) NM (157,599 ) (60,012 ) NM Income tax (benefit) expense (2,137 ) 440 NM 436 NM (21,080 ) 1,154 NM Net loss $ (46,526 ) $ (49,123 ) NM $ (7,894 ) NM $ (136,519 ) $ (61,166 ) NM Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.48 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted-average shares used in per share calculation: Basic 222,026 220,194 134,023 182,381 127,789 Diluted 222,026 220,194 134,023 182,381 127,789 (1) Includes share-based compensation and acquisition and legal related expenses (see supplemental table for figures)

Edgio, Inc. Supplemental Financial Data (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated As Restated As Restated Share-based compensation: Cost of services $ 854 $ 855 $ 243 $ 2,443 $ 1,385 General and administrative 2,190 2,200 2,311 8,659 12,514 Sales and marketing 552 727 915 3,836 2,513 Research and development 4,341 4,571 788 15,655 2,435 Restructuring charges – – (254 ) – 1,633 Total share-based compensation $ 7,937 $ 8,353 $ 4,003 $ 30,593 $ 20,480 Acquisition and legal related charges: Cost of services (1) $ 709 $ 1,106 $ – $ 1,885 $ – General and administrative (1) 4,013 6,898 199 30,540 2,640 Sales and marketing 93 292 – 385 – Research and development (1) 1,370 2,975 – 4,367 – Total acquisition and legal related charges $ 6,185 $ 11,271 $ 199 $ 37,177 $ 2,640 Depreciation and amortization: Network-related depreciation $ 4,629 $ 10,903 $ 5,876 $ 28,171 $ 24,106 Other depreciation and amortization 181 1,026 249 1,789 1,746 Amortization of intangible assets 6,077 4,917 727 12,952 1,048 Total depreciation and amortization $ 10,887 $ 16,846 $ 6,852 $ 42,912 $ 26,900 End of period statistics: Approximate number of active clients 954 994 570 954 570 Number of employees and employee equivalents 980 1,057 552 980 552

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, and the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, acquisition and legal related charges included $359, $430, and $859 recorded in cost of services, $1,821, $2,175, and $4,351 recorded in general and administrative, and $115, $137, and $274 recorded in research and development, respectively, for non-cash transition service expenses which were credited from College Parent and its related affiliates and recorded as capital contributions in the consolidated statements of stockholders’ equity.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (“Non-GAAP”) net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that our management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net loss to be an important indicator of our overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net loss to be U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and impairment charges. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net loss, adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, income tax expense, and depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring charges, and acquisition and legal related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, and they also enable us to compare against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;

These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt;

These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP financial results and using Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management’s analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.

Edgio, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 As Restated As Restated As Restated Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share U.S. GAAP net loss $ (46,526 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (49,123 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (7,894 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (136,519 ) $ (0.75 ) $ (61,166 ) $ (0.48 ) Share-based compensation 7,937 0.04 8,353 0.04 4,257 0.03 30,593 0.17 18,847 0.15 Noncash interest expense 215 0.00 214 0.00 207 0.00 849 0.00 811 0.01 Restructuring charges 10,894 0.05 4,070 0.02 2,890 0.02 20,030 0.11 13,688 0.11 Acquisition and legal related expenses 6,185 0.03 11,271 0.05 199 0.00 37,177 0.20 2,640 0.02 Amortization of intangible assets 6,077 0.03 4,917 0.02 727 0.01 12,952 0.07 1,048 0.01 Impairment of private company investment 1,275 0.01 – – – – 1,275 0.01 – – Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (13,943 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (20,298 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 386 $ 0.00 $ (33,643 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (24,132 ) $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average basic shares used in per share calculation: 222,026 220,194 134,023 182,381 127,789

Edgio, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated As Restated As Restated U.S. GAAP net loss $ (46,526 ) $ (49,123 ) $ (7,894 ) $ (136,519 ) $ (61,166 ) Depreciation and amortization 10,887 16,846 6,852 42,912 26,900 Interest expense 1,660 1,546 1,432 6,094 5,423 Interest and other expense 1,005 865 212 3,669 972 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,137 ) 440 436 (21,080 ) 1,154 EBITDA $ (35,111 ) $ (29,426 ) $ 1,038 $ (104,924 ) $ (26,717 ) Share-based compensation 7,937 8,353 4,257 30,593 18,847 Restructuring charges 10,894 4,070 2,890 20,030 13,688 Acquisition and legal related expenses 6,185 11,271 199 37,177 2,640 Adjusted EBITDA $ (10,095 ) $ (5,732 ) $ 8,384 $ (17,124 ) $ 8,458

Edgio, Inc. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 As Restated As Restated As Restated GAAP gross profit $ 39,856 $ 32,789 $ 20,426 $ 107,540 $ 54,322 Share-based compensation expense 854 855 243 2,443 1,385 Acquisition and legal related charges 709 1,106 – 1,885 – Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,419 $ 34,750 $ 20,669 $ 111,868 $ 55,707 Non-GAAP gross margin 38.1 % 31.4 % 36.1 % 33.0 % 27.7 % GAAP general and administrative expense $ 23,367 $ 22,138 $ 9,147 $ 88,150 $ 40,091 Share-based compensation expense 2,190 2,200 2,311 8,659 12,514 Acquisition and legal related charges 4,013 6,898 199 30,540 2,640 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 17,164 $ 13,040 $ 6,637 $ 48,951 $ 24,937 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 15,894 $ 14,448 $ 8,341 $ 48,803 $ 29,960 Share-based compensation expense 552 727 915 3,836 2,513 Acquisition and legal related charges 93 292 – 385 – Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 15,249 $ 13,429 $ 7,426 $ 44,582 $ 27,447 GAAP research and development expense $ 29,441 $ 32,462 $ 5,149 $ 83,652 $ 21,669 Share-based compensation expense 4,341 4,571 788 15,655 2,435 Acquisition and legal related charges 1,370 2,975 – 4,367 – Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 23,730 $ 24,916 $ 4,361 $ 63,630 $ 19,234 GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 6,258 $ 5,943 $ 976 $ 14,741 $ 2,794 Amortization of intangibles (6,077 ) (4,917 ) (727 ) (12,952 ) (1,048 ) Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 181 $ 1,026 $ 249 $ 1,789 $ 1,746 GAAP operating loss $ (45,998 ) $ (46,272 ) $ (5,814 ) $ (147,836 ) $ (53,617 ) Share-based compensation expense 7,937 8,353 4,257 30,593 18,847 Amortization of intangibles 6,077 4,917 727 12,952 1,048 Acquisition and legal related charges 6,185 11,271 199 37,177 2,640 Restructuring charges 10,894 4,070 2,890 20,030 13,688 Non-GAAP operating (loss) income $ (14,905 ) $ (17,661 ) $ 2,259 $ (47,084 ) $ (17,394 ) GAAP pre-tax loss $ (48,663 ) $ (48,683 ) $ (7,458 ) $ (157,599 ) $ (60,012 ) Share-based compensation expense 7,937 8,353 4,257 30,593 18,847 Amortization of intangibles 6,077 4,917 727 12,952 1,048 Acquisition and legal related charges 6,185 11,271 199 37,177 2,640 Restructuring charges 10,894 4,070 2,890 20,030 13,688 Noncash interest expense 215 214 207 849 811 Impairment of private company investment 1,275 – – 1,275 – Non-GAAP pre-tax (loss) income $ (16,080 ) $ (19,858 ) $ 822 $ (54,723 ) $ (22,978 ) GAAP net loss $ (46,526 ) $ (49,123 ) $ (7,894 ) $ (136,519 ) $ (61,166 ) Share-based compensation expense 7,937 8,353 4,257 30,593 18,847 Amortization of intangibles 6,077 4,917 727 12,952 1,048 Acquisition and legal related charges 6,185 11,271 199 37,177 2,640 Restructuring charges 10,894 4,070 2,890 20,030 13,688 Noncash interest expense 215 214 207 849 811 Impairment of private company investment 1,275 – – 1,275 – Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (13,943 ) $ (20,298 ) $ 386 $ (33,643 ) $ (24,132 ) Non-GAAP fully weighted-average basic shares 222,026 220,194 134,023 182,381 127,789 Non-GAAP fully weighted-average diluted shares 222,026 220,194 134,023 182,381 127,789 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP basic share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.19 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income per Non-GAAP diluted share $ (0.06 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.19 )

