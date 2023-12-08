Edgio Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO) (“Edgio” or the “Company”), the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced that it has issued equity-based awards pursuant to its Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan to its Chief Technology Officer, Media, Eric Black; its Chief Revenue Officer, Todd Hinders; its Vice President, FP&A, Santiago Martello; its Vice President, Sales Media & Entertainment, Gerald Morgan; and its Vice President, Product Management, Dan Graham, which were awarded in connection with the commencement of their employment. The inducement grant was approved by the Company’s independent directors serving on its Compensation Committee and the Company’s Board of Directors and was made as a material inducement to each of Messrs. Black’s, Hinders’, Martello’s, Morgan’s and Graham’s acceptance of employment with Edgio in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of their employment compensation. The inducement grants consist of Restricted Stock Units (“RSUs”), Performance Restricted Stock Units (“PSUs”) and Stock Options, for an aggregate of [4,502,320] shares of the Company’s common stock. Under the terms of the equity-based awards, Mr. Black received 1,173,458 RSUs and 293,364 PSUs, Mr. Hinders received 1,120,000 RSUs and 746,667 PSUs, Mr. Martello received 87,630 RSUs and 368,499 Options, Mr. Morgan received 545,455 RSUs and 363,636 PSUs, and Mr. Graham received 155,844 RSUs and103,896 PSUs. The exercise price per share applicable to the 368,499 Options granted to Mr. Martello is $0.49, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the grant date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of the award agreements covering the RSUs, PSUs, and Stock Options and the Company’s Amended and Restated 2021 Inducement Plan.





