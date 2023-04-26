Edgecore Networks Debuts the First-Ever Enterprise PoE Network Switch with TIP OpenLAN Switching Support; More Models to Follow in 2023

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, a leading provider of traditional and open network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, today announced the launch of the ECS4125-10P, the world’s first enterprise PoE network switch that supports the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenLAN Switching (OLS). With the ECS4125-10P, IT professionals can enjoy a competitive and differentiated wiring closet switching solution, enabling more diverse and flexible network deployment options. The switch can support all TIP OpenWiFi devices, providing an open network solution that spans both wired and wireless environments.

The OLS project, initiated by TIP’s Open Converged Wireless Project Group in 2022, seeks to address the next major network upgrade demands for high power, high throughput, and low latency. The project aims to provide diverse and competitive alternatives for PoE switches and accelerate innovation, enabling an ecosystem that provides end-to-end solutions. As a pioneer of OpenWiFi, Edgecore has taken the lead in supporting the OLS project, being the first commercial vendor to contribute Ethernet switch expertise to the TIP OLS project. The company is working closely with TIP’s OpenWiFi Program Group to accelerate the progress of the OLS technology stack.

In addition to the highly-anticipated ECS4125-10P, Edgecore plans to release an exciting lineup of switch models that support TIP OLS in 2023. The Edgecore OLS series will include PoE switches ranging from 8 to 48 ports and from 1G to multi-G speeds, leveraging Edgecore’s existing comprehensive enterprise PoE switch product line. With over 35 years of experience in switching technology from the parent company, Accton Technology, Edgecore has shipped hundreds of thousands of switches around the world, demonstrating the company’s expertise and success in the industry.

“We are excited to be participating in the OLS project and collaborating with TIP OpenWiFi and other partners to expand end-to-end solutions under the OpenWiFi architecture that addresses the next major network upgrade,” said Tengtai Hsu, VP of Edgecore Networks. “Our commitment to innovation and experience in open networking makes us an ideal partner for this project.”

“This product launch demonstrates the strong momentum we have seen for OpenWiFi around the globe. With commercial deployments expanding and new Managed Service Providers launching OpenWiFi deployments, this is another example of how OpenWiFi accelerates innovation in the industry and provides customers with more choice and flexibility,” said Jack Raynor, Co-Chair TIP OpenWiFi. “We look forward to working with Edgecore and other vendors in the OpenWiFi community to develop open-source software for network switches that meet the needs of customers that seek an open and disaggregated Wi-Fi solution.”

The release of the ECS4125-10P and the upcoming introduction of multiple switch models that support TIP OLS in 2023 demonstrate Edgecore’s commitment to offering a range of cutting-edge PoE switches, fostering innovation in the networking industry, and meeting the needs of IT professionals worldwide with quality and feature-rich solutions.

The Edgecore ECS4125-10P is now available for order. For more information, please contact sales@edge-core.com

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open Wi-Fi access points, packet transponders, virtual PON OLTs, cell site gateways, aggregation routers, and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G and 400G OCP AcceptedTM switches that offer a choice of commercial and open-source NOS and SDN software.

The vision of Edgecore Networks is to provide connectivity solutions that allow our customers and partners to accomplish more, and the mission is to democratize and provide better access to networking technologies through disaggregation and open-source software.

For more information, visit wifi.edge-core.com or contact sales@edge-core.com.

