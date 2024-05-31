Edgecore Networks and TensorWave Forge a Partnership to Deliver High-Efficiency Networking Solutions for AMD-Powered AI Data Centers

HSINCHU, Taiwan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgecore Networks, a global leader in open networking solutions, and TensorWave, a next-gen cloud computing platform built for AI workloads, today announced a partnership to provide cutting-edge high-efficiency networking solutions. This strategic partnership aims to meet the surging demands of TensorWave’s AMD-powered AI data centers, enabling seamless integration of advanced networking capabilities to support the rapid growth of AI and ML workloads.





As AI and machine learning applications continue to evolve, the need for high-performance networking solutions becomes increasingly critical. With Edgecore Networks’ expertise in open networking and TensorWave’s leadership in AI technology, this collaboration forms a significant milestone in addressing the unique networking challenges faced by AI data centers.

The cornerstone of this partnership is Edgecore Networks’ AIS800 800G switch with 64 800G OSFP or QSFP-DD800G ports, embedded with a powerful Tomahawk5 high-performance, low-latency design. The exceptional performance and reliability of the switch are essential in supporting AI and machine learning workloads. This state-of-the-art switch has undergone rigorous testing and validation, demonstrating its capability to deliver the highest performance in modern AI data center networks.

“We are excited to partner with TensorWave and provide Edgecore’s advanced open networking solutions tailored to the specific needs of AI data centers,” said Andy Wu, Chairman and President of Edgecore Networks. “Leveraging the leading AMD-powered AI/ML data center technology from TensorWave and innovative 51.2T open networking solutions provided by Edgecore, the collaboration will offer unparalleled performance, scalability, and efficiency, empowering data center operators to meet the demands of the AI revolution.”

“We are excited to team up with Edgecore Networks to boost the networking capabilities of our AMD-powered AI data centers,” said Darrick Horton, CEO of TensorWave. “With the combined expertise of Edgecore Networks and TensorWave, our customers can look forward to improved operational efficiency, reduced latency, and smooth integration with their existing AI workflows.”

For more information about Edgecore Networks’ and TensorWave’s partnership, as well as the high-performance network solutions, please visit the Edgecore Networks and TensorWave websites.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading networking ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for data center, service provider, enterprise, and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking, providing a full line of open 1G-800G Ethernet switches, core routers, cell site gateways, optical packet transponders, and Wi-Fi access points. Edgecore offers a choice of commercial and open-source NOS and network application solutions.

For more information, visit www.edge-core.com.

About TensorWave

TensorWave is a deep tech company on a mission to develop an advanced cloud computing platform for AI workloads and beyond. Its upcoming deployment is ushering in the Next Wave of AI Compute, leveraging the AMD MI300X accelerator at scale. TensorWave is optimized for large-scale enterprises and platforms with LLM workloads that leverage PyTorch, including training and fine-tuning. Visit tensorwave.com to learn more and sign up for early access.

For more information, visit www.tensorwave.com

© 2024 Edgecore Networks. All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Contacts

Edgecore Media Contact

Lucille Lu



lucille_lu@edge-core.com

+886-3-505-3674

TensorWave Media Contact



Alex Medick



alex@tensorwave.com

+1-702-271-1159