Edge Data Solutions Introduces the ‘Crypto Arctic Tank 194’ at 2022 Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami Beach

Demos of New ‘Sustainable Mining Solution’ Provided at Booth No. 56 on July 28

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edge Data Solutions Inc. (OTC: EDGS), an edge data center, crypto mining and cloud infrastructure provider, is joining its partner Raptor Power Systems in introducing the new EDGE “Crypto Arctic Tank 194,” a first-of-a-kind 194kw sustainable, immersion mining solution, at the 2022 Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami Beach. The Crypto Arctic Tank 194 provides users up to 50% more hashing capacity with the highest-density power-distribution unit and the highest-efficiency fluid on the market, EDGE FLUID VHP 1200. Raptor has chosen EDGE as its exclusive immersion partner for crypto mining and enterprise data center solutions.





Demos of EDGE’s Crypto Arctic Tank will be provided at 2 p.m. at exhibition booth No. 56 at the conference, which takes place at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami, Fla., 33126.

Additionally, at the event, EDGE President and Co-Founder Daniel Wong provided a keynote presentation yesterday, titled: “Immersion Cooling: The Future of Sustainable Mining.” Following this, at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Wong will participate in a panel discussion titled “High on Hash.”

EDGE’s Crypto Arctic Tank is a first-of-a-kind turnkey solution to a sustainability mining problem. It helps future-proof crypto operations by providing miners with the scalable, sustainable system they need to accommodate future business growth. Its versatility to operate in a complete spectrum of environments and to integrate seamlessly with existing equipment enables operators to deploy this technology anywhere around the world, from container units to industrial buildings.

“EDGE is proud to fulfill its mission as cleantech leaders,” said Delray Wannemacher, Edge CEO and Co-Founder. “EDGE’s Crypto Arctic Tank is the industry’s first efficient liquid immersion solution, which future-proofs crypto operations by enabling miners to minimize energy consumption and operational costs while maximizing profitability. We are proud that EDGE’s multi-disciplinary team, together with its partners at Raptor Power Systems, is bringing together the best minds from all generations to provide the industry with the highest level of enterprise standards.”

Added EDGE President Wong: “The disruption of the financial sector with blockchain technology is continuing to push the envelope of computing cooling technology to optimize the hash capacity without sacrificing machine life. EDGE’s first-of-a-kind solutions provide the best overclock performance free of hash rate peaks, while giving the blockchain community a unique opportunity to lead the world in next-generation cooling technology. EDGE looks forward to continuing to pave new paths for the industry in sustainable mining and cleantech.”

Some background on the issues: In today’s energy crisis, crypto mining is frowned upon for its high energy consumption and its negative impacts on the global carbon footprint. “Air-cooled” Bitcoin mining is the basic, traditional method of managing the heating and cooling of mining rigs with fans and air. On the other hand, “immersion-cooled” Bitcoin mining more efficiently uses circulation pumps and special liquids designed to work with electronics instead of air. It enables miners to reduce their energy consumption and operational costs by removing the heat generated by the hashboards which are used to anonymously pass crypto transaction information.

Specifically, the Crypto Arctic Tank is differentiated from other solutions on the market today because it:

Provides a 194kw crypto mining solution, nearly 50kw more than others available today

Enables miners to achieve up to 50% more hashing capacity. “Hashrate” refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum

Offers a user-friendly, turnkey solution which runs quietly and seamlessly from any location, wherever it’s needed in the world, while integrating with existing equipment

EDGE’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform enables it to deploy next-generation edge data centers from any location, providing the industry’s most advanced immersion cooling technology that improves performance and reduces energy costs and latency. The company is noted for its next-generation technology that serves more computing power for a variety of high-performance computing applications, such as crypto mining, public and private cloud providers, data centers, high-performance computing providers, virtual desktop infrastructure providers, telecom, cybersecurity and disaster recovery providers, streaming providers, artificial intelligence innovators, colleges, hospitals, governments, and enterprise blockchain.

Beyond EDGE’s leadership in crypto mining, the company also is transforming the global infrastructure of technology, enabling chip manufacturers and technology companies to develop solutions that rely on high-density computer power.

About EDGE Data Solutions Inc.

EDGE Data Solutions Inc. (OTC: EDGS), Edge is an industry-leading edge data center, crypto mining and cloud infrastructure provider. Edge’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform enables it to deploy next-generation edge data centers where they are needed most. Its data centers provide sustainable immersion cooling technology that maximizes performance and reduces energy costs and latency. The company is distinguished for its next-generation technology that serves more computing power for a variety of high-performance computing applications, such as crypto mining, public and private cloud providers, data centers, high-performance computing providers, virtual desktop infrastructure providers, telecom, cybersecurity and disaster recovery providers, streaming providers, artificial intelligence innovators, colleges, hospitals, governments, and enterprise blockchain.

More information is available at https://edgedatasolutions.io/.

About Raptor Power Systems

Raptor Power Systems is a manufacturer of power distribution units (PDUs), breaker panels and other key electrical components for crypto farms, data centers, industrial automation, military applications and more. Raptor has installed over two million outlets for crypto farms and data centers over the last four years. Raptor products are designed, manufactured, and supported in the USA. https://raptorpowersystems.com/

