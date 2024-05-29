Edge Content Delivery Network (eCDN) Helps Airlines Deliver At-Home Quality In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Experience; Netskrt Paper Reveals during Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) 2024

eCDN enables IFECs to protect internet access by efficiently using bandwidth for passengers to stream video content on their smartphones and tablets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Netskrt today published a new white paper for airlines who want to offer passengers the ability to stream their favorite shows using their own subscriptions, and reduce their responsibility as a content provider. Released during Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), the paper reveals how airlines, working with In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) providers, can upgrade existing systems or create IFEC experiences to handle bandwidth-intensive streaming video .





In related news, on May 28, Netskrt announced “Netskrt provides edge caching technology for FlytEDGE, Thales’ revolutionary new digital In-flight Entertainment (IFE) Solution.”

About Netskrt eCDN for Air

The Netskrt eCDN for Air combines cloud-based, title-aware machine learning for content ingestion and distribution, and onboard caching to reduce the network load and deliver high quality viewing experiences. The Netskrt eCDN technology is uniquely designed for the constraints of air environment and transforms content delivery to passengers from time and cost intensive work to a digital, automated process that ensures new, and old content, are ready to delight passengers.

About Netskrt

Netskrt Systems radically improves the ability for OTT providers to deliver a higher quality viewing experience to all their subscribers, wherever they are, while improving efficiency for the networks delivering the content. For transportation markets, Netskrt brings the rapidly expanding universe of direct-to-consumer streaming internet video on board. Netskrt’s eCDN solution is particularly well suited to live streaming of major sporting events and popular VOD content. Visit www.netskrt.io for more information.

