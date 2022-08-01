Edge and Embedded Community Site Now Available for Distributed Systems Developers to Share Knowledge

Free Luos-built Discord provides watering hole to exchange information, ideas, and resolve issues

BORDEAUX, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#containerization–Luos, maker of open source software for edge and embedded distributed systems, today announced the opening of a Discord community for edge and embedded developers to exchange projects, issues, and ideas – sharing their knowledge and skills. Nearly 2,000 developers from around the world have joined the free, open site.

“We know how frustrating it can be to be faced with a problem in this domain and not have access to others to help,” said Nicolas Rabault, co-founder and CEO, Luos. “It is always interesting to hear the opinions of others, especially those who have been in a similar situation. We are big believers in re-use to make projects more agile, along with modularity to save time and improve productivity.”

The Discord community has grown quickly since being made available several months ago. Members have helped others to debug and with configuration issues, provided advice on the best hardware for a particular project, and posted links to share resources and information.

The Luos team is developing an open-source solution using microservices concepts for embedded and edge systems. This makes it easy to share and reuse functionality in project implementations that include the Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded applications.

The Luos microservices architecture provides flexibility for unlimited project possibilities – running as a single service on a single node (physical component “hardware” running Luos) or several services on several nodes. For example, an intelligent agriculture system that can automatically irrigate a plot of land; a facial recognition robot that can identify the emotions in a face; or a smart parking system that can identify and monitor available spaces.

About Luos

Founded in 2018 in Bordeaux, France, Luos provides a simple and lightweight containerization platform that enables a microservices architecture for edge and embedded systems. Its powerful modular design can be used to simplify and link any hardware component and application code together as a single system image making management and updates easier. To learn more about Luos visit luos.io.

Contacts

Joe Eckert for Luos



Eckert Communications



jeckert@eckertcomms.com