edatanetworks Inc. Patent for Proximity Donations Granted by USPTO

EDMONTON, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patent 18/385,505 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent further strengthens edatanetworks’ intellectual property portfolio.
Patent 18/385,505 describes the detection of a consumer’s smart phone when it is near a participating merchant’s physical store. Once within a predetermined proximity, the system promotes the merchant’s commitment to make a donation to the local community based on completed purchases. When the consumer makes a purchase, the merchant is obliged to donate a portion of the purchase to charities selected by the consumer – at no additional cost to the consumer. With the merchant’s donation confirmed, social media posts could be created and shared, promoting the purchase, the merchant, and their donation to the local community.
“Small and medium sized businesses continue to explore new ways to support their communities while making digital connections with their customers – with measured results on their marketing spend. This patent and related intellectual property helps to create a community-minded movement by connecting consumers and merchants to their local community and charitable organizations through digital commerce,” stated Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks.
“Our intellectual property demonstrates our unmatched commitment to innovation while doing good for the communities where we live and prosper,” said Tietzen. “We are pleased for the USPTO’s continued recognition of our intellectual property portfolio.”
About edatanetworks
edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, is a privately held intellectual property company with an extensive portfolio of patents, trademarks and copyrights with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
