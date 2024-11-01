edatanetworks Inc. Patent for Proximity Donations Granted by USPTO

EDMONTON, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patent 18/385,505 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). This patent further strengthens edatanetworks’ intellectual property portfolio.





Patent 18/385,505 describes the detection of a consumer’s smart phone when it is near a participating merchant’s physical store. Once within a predetermined proximity, the system promotes the merchant’s commitment to make a donation to the local community based on completed purchases. When the consumer makes a purchase, the merchant is obliged to donate a portion of the purchase to charities selected by the consumer – at no additional cost to the consumer. With the merchant’s donation confirmed, social media posts could be created and shared, promoting the purchase, the merchant, and their donation to the local community.

“ Small and medium sized businesses continue to explore new ways to support their communities while making digital connections with their customers – with measured results on their marketing spend. This patent and related intellectual property helps to create a community-minded movement by connecting consumers and merchants to their local community and charitable organizations through digital commerce,” stated Terry Tietzen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of edatanetworks.

“ Our intellectual property demonstrates our unmatched commitment to innovation while doing good for the communities where we live and prosper,” said Tietzen. “ We are pleased for the USPTO’s continued recognition of our intellectual property portfolio.”

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, is a privately held intellectual property company with an extensive portfolio of patents, trademarks and copyrights with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

