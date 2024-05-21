Ed Wolff Joins Financial Verification Platform VeriFast as Advisory Board Chair

Dallas-based property technology veteran to help company accelerate growth in the residential real estate industry

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VeriFast, the AI-powered verification-as-a-service platform that automates financial analysis and decision-making for tenant screening, mortgage underwriting and other applications, today announced the appointment of Ed Wolff to chair of its advisory board. A seasoned property technology and multifamily industry veteran, Wolff will leverage his deep multifamily technology experience to guide VeriFast as the company moves to expand its solutions to customers across North America.





Wolff is a recognized industry influencer and thought leader who regularly speaks at conferences, webinars and podcasts on various topics including best practices, operations, industry trends and market updates. He currently serves as President & Chief Revenue Officer for Aerwave, and was previously president of insurance technology platform LeaseLock, where he spearheaded exponential growth, surpassing $10 billion in insured leases and serving more than 150 clients representing three million units. He also served as President of LeasingDesk Insurance & Screening at RealPage. Ed’s professional background extends to several executive roles on the property management side, including Chief Operating Officer at Cortland, Chief Administrative Officer at Pinnacle (now Cushman & Wakefield), as well as Place Properties (now PeakMade). Ed holds a Master of Science in Technology Management from Georgia Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Hofstra University.

“I’m thrilled to join VeriFast’s advisory board at this critical juncture,” said Wolff. “Mortgage lenders, property owners, and residents are waking up to the fact that traditional, credit score-based lending decisions are outdated, inaccurate – and often discriminatory. VeriFast’s cashflow-based approach avoids these pitfalls while providing unbeatable accuracy regarding a candidate’s reliable ability to pay. We look forward to partnering with fellow innovators in the multifamily and mortgage industries to provide a better identity and financial verification experience.”

“Ed is already proving to be a critical part of our growth strategy,” said Tim Ray, co-founder and CEO of VeriFast. “His extensive background in multifamily proptech and his documented track record of success will help be invaluable as we continue to build out our client-base and transform the mortgage lending and resident screening processes.”

About VeriFast

VeriFast provides a single-source configurable API platform that allows companies to immediately validate customers’ ability to pay while eliminating fraud. Delivering deep analytics in minutes, VeriFast provides powerful consumer – borrower insights far beyond conventional credit checks. The company is based in Toronto and has customers throughout North America. VeriFast is privately held. For more information on VeriFast, please visit the company website at www.verifast.com.

