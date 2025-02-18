ECS President John Heneghan Named a Wash100 2025 Award Winner

Win marks fourth consecutive year Heneghan has been recognized as “executive of consequence”

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ECS--ECS, an IT systems integrator focused on data and AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation solutions, announced today that President John Heneghan has been recognized as a 2025 Wash100 Award winner by Executive Mosaic, an international leadership organization and media company. The annual Wash100 list honors 100 “executives of consequence,” deemed among the most influential private and public sector leaders in the government contracting industry. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Heneghan has been recognized on this list.

Heneghan’s achievement comes at the same time that ECS heightened its own dedication to delivering mission success and program efficiency through cutting-edge AI capabilities, advanced cyber solutions, and high-end digital modernization for its government customers. Under Heneghan’s leadership, 2024 was highlighted by several key contract wins, including data services work for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program (CISA CDM); advanced AI solutions for the U.S. Army DEVCOM; critical cybersecurity operations for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS); and large IT modernization IDIQs at the FBI and National Institutes of Health. In addition, throughout the past year, ECS continued to advance AI and machine learning capabilities for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency or NGA’s Maven Program, the Pentagon’s flagship AI project to integrate AI into military workflows, and for the Department of Defense’s Chief Development and Artificial Intelligence Office or CDAO.

“It’s an honor to be named to the Wash100 list once again,” said Heneghan. “I’ve said this before, but this honor is truly due to the work our ECSers put in everyday to make a difference for some of our nation’s most critical missions. Moving forward, our experts are positioned to play a uniquely valuable role in helping the government execute on its most pressing priorities.”

“John's leadership has been a driving force behind ECS’ impressive growth and success,” said Jim Garrettson, chief executive officer of Executive Mosaic. “John’s strategic mindset and ability to execute have made ECS a go-to partner for government agencies tackling complex IT challenges. Year after year, he proves why he’s one of the most respected leaders in the federal tech space.”

Shab Nassirpour, ECS Vice President of Marketing and Communications

(703) 270-1540

Shab.Nassirpour@ECStech.com