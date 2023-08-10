ECS Names Martin Klein Vice President of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

Company adds AI leader, strengthening capabilities for defense and intelligence market segments





FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DataandAI–ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, announced that Martin Klein has been named vice president of Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Klein returns to ECS after having previously served as a program manager, director, and vice president at the company, helping deliver multiple large-scale data and AI programs for the defense and intelligence community. In his new role, Klein will oversee ECS’ key strategic digital transformation initiatives focused on the defense and intelligence market segments.

Klein has 20 years of experience working in data science, advanced analytics, AI and machine learning delivery, and profit and loss management. Prior to joining ECS, Klein served as general manager of C3 AI Federal and senior VP for C3 AI Global Defense, Intelligence, and Cyberspace, where he managed the delivery of enterprise AI engagements. He also served as the chief operating officer of the Department of Defense Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and is a combat veteran with 30 years of service as a commissioned officer in the United States Army and Army Reserve. He has commanded at every level in the U.S. Army.

“I look forward to building on the work of ECS’ professionals, who are solving tough problems by integrating data and delivering AI to the federal government,” said Klein. “Our defense and intelligence communities are beginning to fully embrace the enormous potential that operational data and AI provide in our integrated-deterrence strategy. ECS will continue to play a leading role in preserving information advantage and decision dominance. I can’t think of a better company to accelerate our national security transformation toward the digital age.”

“Marty will play an invaluable role in helping ECS lead the industry in data and AI solution delivery,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “Marty was a founding member of the ECS AI practice, and we are excited to have him back with new perspectives leading our AI efforts now.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

