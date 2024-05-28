ECS Names Kelly Demaitre Senior Vice President of Human Capital

Demaitre’s decades of human capital leadership experience to support ECS’ growth strategy





FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ECS—ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has named Kelly Demaitre senior vice president of Human Capital.

As a member of ECS’ executive leadership team, Demaitre will oversee multiple ECS departments and programs, from Human Resources and Recruiting to career- and culture-building initiatives. She will be responsible for attracting, engaging, and retaining technology and business talent to support company growth.

“I’m thrilled that Kelly is joining our leadership team,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “Kelly has proven herself as a leader who can drive company growth through outstanding human capital management. Her expertise and leadership skills will provide vital support for ECS’ growth strategy, helping us scale our operations and expand services for our customers.”

Demaitre joins ECS after serving as chief people officer at Karsun Solutions. At Karsun, she supported business strategy and growth with programs yielding faster recruitment times, increased employee satisfaction and retention, and third-party top-workplace recognition. Demaitre has also served as chief human resources officer at Dovel Technologies and held multiple leadership roles at CACI International, including senior vice president of Human Resources.

“I’m excited to join the ECS leadership team and contribute to this fantastic company’s ongoing growth,” said Demaitre. “ECS is full of talented professionals and has several outstanding human capital efforts in place. It will be an honor to help these programs and initiatives mature, so they can further support employee growth and help ECS scale its ability to provide superior solutions for its customers.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has nearly 4,000 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

