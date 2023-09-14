ECS Names Jackie Fendrock Vice President of Operations and Growth

Fendrock to focus on ECS’ enterprise solutions for federal civilian and DoD customers





FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ECS—ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has named Jackie Fendrock vice president of Operations and Growth. In her new role, Fendrock will drive business development and delivery efforts within the company’s Enterprise Solutions business unit. With a focus on business growth, she’ll support a 2,100-person portfolio delivering enterprise-class cyber security, artificial intelligence, and digital modernization solutions to federal civilian and Department of Defense (DoD) customers.

With more than 13 years of management consulting, cybersecurity, and infrastructure services experience in the federal IT industry, Fendrock has provided strategic leadership and consulting for the Department of Justice, the U.S. Postal Service, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the DoD. A former ECS vice president of Business Development, Fendrock returns to ECS after serving as managing director for the Huntsville, Alabama practice and a portfolio cybersecurity lead at Accenture Federal Services.

“I’m thrilled to be back at ECS, supporting customers across the federal civilian and DoD space,” said Fendrock. “It’s wonderful to see how ECS has grown and enhanced its capabilities. I’m excited to be able to leverage its robust cybersecurity, IT operations, and AI/ML capabilities to bring cutting-edge solutions to our customers.”

“In her last role at ECS, Jackie used her unique mix of federal IT experience and business development acumen to support acquisitions that significantly expanded our customer base and capabilities,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “She’ll play a similarly pivotal role in our growth now. I’m thrilled to have her back.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions, including technology and creative digital marketing, across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT consulting. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

Contacts

Shab Nassirpour, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, ECS



(703) 270-1540



shab.nassirpour@ecstech.com