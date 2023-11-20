ECS Named Prime on $60.7 Billion Veterans Affairs IDIQ

Company expands its support of digital transformation efforts across VA under new contract vehicle





FAIRFAX, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AwardWin–ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions and an ASGN (NYSE: ASGN) brand, has been named a prime contractor on a 10-year, $60.7 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quality (IDIQ) contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Information and Technology. Called the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation 2 (T4NG2) vehicle, the contract will serve as a major acquisition channel for information technology (IT) and engineering services supporting VA’s critical technology infrastructure. T4NG2 represents a new contract for ECS and the company’s first vehicle with the Office of Information Technology.

With an initial base ordering period of five years, followed by a five-year option period, the contract will help VA develop a seamless, unified veteran experience through the delivery of state-of-the-art technology solutions. ECS will provide a full range of IT services including, but not limited to, technical support, program management, strategy planning, systems/software engineering, enterprise network engineering, cybersecurity, operations and maintenance, as well as other healthcare-related services and solutions.

“ECS has partnered on VA’s mission since 2009, bringing cloud, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), data, and enterprise transformation solutions to the healthcare space,” said Tom Lapato, vice president of Health IT at ECS. “We’re honored to continue that legacy as part of the T4NG2 community.”

“The Department of Veteran’s Affairs is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, and in the past few years, they have undertaken a massive effort to digitally transform how they operate, communicate, and deliver critical care,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS. “As a company with a large veteran presence, ECS is proud to support VA’s mission: delivering high quality healthcare to our nation’s veterans.”

About ECS

ECS, ASGN’s federal government segment, delivers advanced solutions in cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, application and IT modernization, science, and engineering. The company solves critical, complex challenges for customers across the U.S. public sector, defense, intelligence, and commercial industries. ECS maintains partnerships with leading cloud, cybersecurity, and AI/ML providers and holds specialized certifications in their technologies. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, ECS has more than 3,800 employees throughout the United States. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions across the commercial and government sectors. ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offerings. For more information, please visit asgn.com.

