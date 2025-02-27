EcoWater Systems Launches 100 For 100 Giveback Initiative to Celebrate 100-Year Anniversary

Leading water solutions company marks a century of service with nationwide initiative to donate 100 water systems to deserving individuals and organizations

POIPU, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EcoWater Systems, a leader in water treatment solutions, today unveiled its 100 For 100 Campaign at its annual convention. This nationwide initiative marks EcoWater Systems’ 100-year anniversary by donating 100 water treatment systems to deserving individuals and organizations in need of clean, safe water.

“EcoWater Systems’ reputation was built around the kitchen tables of our community, where families have trusted us for generations to provide better water for their homes,” said Bill Cummings, President at EcoWater Systems. “As we celebrate this major milestone in 2025, we’re launching this campaign to give back to the communities we call home—because at the heart of what we do are the people we serve every day.”

To kick off the campaign, EcoWater Systems has made the following donations:

Bill L. – Phoenix: A retired electrician, Bill was nominated by his partner due to concerns about his local water quality. “After dealing with lung damage and facing stomach cancer, I was hesitant to drink from the tap and had to rely on bottled water,” Bill said. “The water in our community is garbage, but thanks to Collins Comfort and EcoWater Systems, I finally have access to a necessity of life – clean water.”

Kyle W. – Olympia, Wash.: Living in a rural area with limited water treatment options, Kyle struggled to access safe water. “I’ve always wanted a proper water treatment system, especially with the hard water issues in my area,” Kyle said. “After the help from United Water and EcoWater Systems, I now have a solid system in place and the peace of mind that comes with safe drinking water.”

“These first two donations truly show what the 100 for 100 Campaign is all about—helping real people with real challenges by improving their access to clean, safe water,” said Peter Dircks, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at EcoWater Systems. “As we celebrate 100 years of innovation and service, we’re looking ahead to the next century by investing in the communities that have supported us. This campaign empowers our dealers to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Details of the initiative include:

Dealer Nominations: Dealers will submit nominations for individuals and organizations from their community in need of a water treatment system.

Shared Contribution: EcoWater Systems will cover the cost of the water treatment systems, while dealers will donate their time and expertise to install the equipment.

Rolling Announcements: The company will share stories from recipients periodically throughout the entire year.

For more information about the 100 For 100 campaign and EcoWater Systems’ 100-year anniversary, visit ecowater.com/about-ecowater.

About EcoWater Systems

For 100 years, EcoWater Systems (a Marmon Water, Berkshire Hathaway company) has helped people and businesses enjoy better water—from softer-feeling skin and hair to longer-lasting appliances and cleaner dishes. Today, we continue that mission with cutting-edge technology, including AI-driven regeneration and app-connected devices that optimize performance while using less salt and water. By combining innovation and efficiency, EcoWater Systems delivers the best water possible with a lower environmental footprint—helping families and businesses get more from every drop.

EcoWater solutions are sold under the EcoWater name through an extensive international dealer network. To discover the power of smarter water treatment, visit: www.ecowater.com.

