ECOVACS Introduces the DEEBOT T10 OMNI: A Revolutionary Hands-Free Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

The DEEBOT T10 OMNI offers an intelligent and effortless cleaning solution for households, including all-in-one cleaning, precision navigation, obstacle avoidance, and hands-free cleaning – making household cleaning a breeze.

The latest addition to ECOVACS Robotics’ T-Series family, the T10 OMNI is set to revolutionize home cleaning and navigation. Available exclusively on Amazon, the T10 OMNI offers best-in-class cleaning and navigation features while incorporating natural language processing (NLP) technology from YIKO, a voice assistant, to enable direct speech and command without the need for a third-party smart device.

The T10 OMNI features ECOVACS’ best-in-class OZMO™ Turbo 2.0 mopping system and, when combined with YIKO, delivers a calm, cool, and clean experience. These award-winning, premium features were first introduced with ECOVACS’ flagship DEEBOT X1 OMNI at CES 2022 and are now available on the T-Series, making them more accessible than ever before.

The Mapping and Navigation system on the T10 OMNI includes TrueMapping 2.0 with dToF sensors that generate efficient cleaning paths, while LIDAR laser technology creates an accurate floor map in seconds. The Vacuuming System is equipped with a 4-stage cleaning system that features dual-sided brushes and top-of-the-line 5,000 Pa suction power, while the Mopping System boasts an OZMO™ Turbo 2.0 Rotating Mopping System with a dual spinning mop that effectively removes stains.

The all-in-one OMNI Station offers cool water auto cleaning for mop pads, an automatic dustbin emptier into a 3L disposable bag that holds up to 60 days of dust and debris, and more. The DEEBOT T10 OMNI’s Interactivity and Special Features include a front-facing camera for real-time monitoring, a 2-way audio system for communication and security, and the YIKO AI voice assistant, which recognizes your voice and can respond to your requests for specific cleaning settings.

YIKO is an advanced voice control system that unlocks more possibilities for users. YIKO can be activated by saying “OK, YIKO” and enables voice control of the DEEBOT for various cleaning tasks. Functions of YIKO Voice Control include Real-Time Cleaning with Auto Clean and Designated Room/Area or Furniture Cleaning. The T10 OMNI can detect and clean the surrounding space, while Auto Clean and Auto Empty functions make cleaning even easier. Users can adjust settings such as suction power and water volume, and check the real-time status of the DEEBOT through YIKO and receive usage help.

The DEEBOT T10 OMNI’s battery is a 5200mAh lithium battery that runs up to 150 minutes of vacuum and mop time using standard settings. Object Avoidance is achieved through AIVI 3.0, which uses AI-optimized granular particle recognition to identify common household obstacles and clean around them intelligently.

“We are excited to introduce the T10 OMNI, a truly innovative and intelligent cleaning solution,” said Peter Cao, General Manager of ECOVACS Americas. “With its advanced features and onboard voice assistant, the T10 OMNI is the smart choice for anyone looking for a convenient and efficient way to keep their home clean.”

The DEEBOT T10 OMNI is available for purchase at Amazon for only $899.99 now until March 30, with an extra FREE accessory set valued nearly $150 for the first 300 customers. While its retail price will return to $1199.99 after the launch period.

About ECOVACS Robotics: ECOVACS Robotics is a leading global technology company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and marketing of home robotics. With a range of advanced features and cutting-edge technology, ECOVACS is dedicated to making cleaning easier and more efficient for everyone.

