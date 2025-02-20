EcoTrove’s AI Energy Agent Lowers Your Power Bills and Turns Them Into a Netflix-Style Subscription

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EcoTrove, a climate fintech company transforming how homes and brick and mortar businesses pay for energy, has launched a service that replaces unpredictable power bills with a Netflix-style flat-price subscription. Using AI, EcoTrove identifies the cheapest and greenest energy rates available, allowing customers to lock in a stable monthly price while saving money and reducing carbon emissions.

The idea for EcoTrove was born out of frustration with a broken energy system. Co-founder Ali Sarilgan spent years consulting for both power utilities and climate tech startups, witnessing firsthand how inefficiencies in the energy sector caused consumers to pay exorbitant bills. Meanwhile, Co-founder Ozge Islegen-Wojdyla, who focused her PhD at Stanford and research at Northwestern on residential energy markets, saw how utility companies deliberately created complex pricing structures that concealed one simple truth: power bills have doubled in the past decade.

“The cost of electricity has risen three times faster than inflation, forcing over 30% of Americans to sacrifice basic necessities just to pay their power bills,” said Sarilgan. “For businesses, energy costs can take up 5% or more of their total revenue. It’s clear that ‘just using less power’ isn’t a sustainable solution—so we built EcoTrove to offer a better alternative.”

EcoTrove’s AI-powered energy agent optimizes utility costs, secures lower rates, and utilizes government incentives to save customers an average of 7% off their power bills and transitions them to 32% cleaner energy. Customers simply sign up for a flat-rate plan based on their unique energy needs, while EcoTrove automates bill payments and rate optimizations behind the scenes.

“I spent years researching energy markets, but consumers shouldn’t need a PhD to get a fair deal on their power bills,” said Islegen-Wojdyla. “EcoTrove makes it effortless to pay less for energy while using cleaner power.”

To support communities most affected by rising energy costs, EcoTrove is also announcing a partnership with The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit that has delivered over 250 million pounds of surplus food to families in need. For every new location that signs up in the next four weeks, the company will donate $50 to Farmlink to provide meals for California wildfire victims.

Alongside the product launch, EcoTrove is announcing a $1.5 million pre-seed fundraise, co-led by Pear VC and e2.vc. "EcoTrove’s model is tackling one of the biggest expense lines for households and businesses while accelerating the transition to clean energy,” said Mar Hershenson, Managing Partner at Pear VC. “Saving customers hundreds of dollars a year while making clean energy the cheaper choice—this is exactly the kind of impact we look for.”

With the U.S. energy market spending over $1T annually and contributing over 30% of the country’s carbon emissions, EcoTrove is poised to drive meaningful change. By leveraging AI and a decentralized grid model, the company is unlocking cost efficiencies in the energy sector.

"EcoTrove is capitalizing on a fundamental shift in the energy economy," said Enis Hulli, Managing Partner at e2.vc. “As fossil fuel costs fluctuate and renewable energy becomes more cost-stable, the ability to offer fixed-rate billing is not only financially attractive to consumers, but also reflective of the true cost of energy.”

Looking ahead, EcoTrove plans to expand its services nationally and continue driving down energy costs for consumers and businesses alike.

About EcoTrove:

EcoTrove is an AI energy agent that replaces traditional power bills with flat-rate payment plans for lower-cost, cleaner energy. By optimizing utility accounts and securing cheaper rates, EcoTrove cuts power bills by up to 10%. Learn more at ecotrove.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

pr@ecotrove.com