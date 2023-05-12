ecoSPEARS® Presents New Technology to Eliminate ‘Forever Chemicals’ at 2023 COPs Conference in Geneva, Switzerland

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BRSCOPs2023–ecoSPEARS, a Florida-based company with a breakthrough remediation solution developed by NASA scientists for eliminating PCBs and PFAS chemicals (known as ‘forever chemicals’), presented its green, sustainable remediation technology at the global 2023 Conference of Parties (COP) in Geneva, Switzerland.





The ecoSPEARS process to eliminate toxic contaminants onsite is becoming the leading technology for many countries moving forward, which is a paradigm shift in the ability to remediate toxic sites.

PCBs and PFAS chemicals have been widely used to manufacture industrial and consumer products, and their presence has led to global contamination of soil and water.

PCB chemicals have been linked to cancer, reproductive disorders, developmental problems, and other long-term diseases. PFAS chemicals have been linked to immune system dysfunction, thyroid disease, and cancer. PFAS has been found in food, food packaging, bottled water, makeup, toilet paper, artificial turf, and dental floss, as well as other products.

The breakthrough of ecoSPEARS technology is the ability to remediate toxic water, soil, and transformer oil where it exists, without having to transport and incinerate it. Current methods demand that toxic material is shipped thousands of miles to be incinerated. This method runs the risk of toxic spills in transit.

The ecoSPEARS process is non-combustion and non-thermal, so it is safer than the current method and costs less to implement. It involves two steps: the first is extraction of the toxic chemicals from soil or water; the second is the breakdown of these ‘forever chemicals.’ There’s no need to dig up or move toxic soil or burn it.

For that reason, this new methodology is both cost-effective and scalable. It can be used to eliminate PCBs, PFAS, dioxins, and other persistent toxins wherever they are found.

“Our mission is to bring this critical new technology to the world,” says Sergie Albino, ecoSPEARS CEO and former NASA engineer, who helped develop the process and co-founded ecoSPEARS. “We joined the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN) to assist in eliminating PCB oil stockpiles worldwide by 2028. Our technology will help make that happen.”

ecoSPEARS is a cleantech company, revolutionizing environmental remediation with green, sustainable technologies to cleanse soil and waterways that are contaminated with PFAS, PCBs, dioxins, and other persistent toxins that threaten human health and the environment. ecoSPEARS offers sustainable, cost-effective technologies that extract and eliminate persistent toxins from contaminated sediment, soil, and water, giving polluted land and waterways a second chance at life. (www.ecospears.com)

Meetings of the Conferences of the Parties to the Basel, Rotterdam and Stockholm Conventions in 2023

The sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Basel Convention (BC COP-16), the eleventh meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Rotterdam Convention (RC COP-11) and the eleventh meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Stockholm Convention (SC COP-11) will was held in Geneva, Switzerland from 1-12 May 2023.

The 2023 meetings of the Conferences of the Parties to the three conventions were held under the theme “Accelerating action: Targets for the sound management of chemicals and waste”.

Contacts

Ashley Berland



ashley@ecospears.com

+1 407-792-3400



https://www.ecospears.com/