ecoSPEARS Awarded $50,000 Investment by Ocean Impact Organisation’s 2023 Accelerator Program

The cleantech solutions provider has been accepted into the six-month accelerator program, among other leading ocean impact startups

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ecoSPEARS, a cleantech solutions provider of green remediation technologies, has been selected as one of the six most innovative ocean impact startups across the Pacific Rim, as the company has earned acceptance into the Ocean Impact Organisation’s 2023 Accelerator Program. As part of this recognition, ecoSPEARS will receive a $50,000 investment and will be rewarded with access to mentors and additional professional support as they participate in the six-month accelerator program.





An environmental technology company utilizing NASA-based technology for environmental remediation, ecoSPEARS designs and develops green and sustainable technologies to extract and eliminate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), dioxins, 1,4-dioxane, and other persistent toxins from the environment forever.

ecoSPEARS’ collaboration with the Ocean Impact Organisation will expose the company to a community of active ocean impact investors, while helping the expansion of the business through the program’s extensive networks.

The Ocean Impact Accelerator Program is the Ocean Impact Organisation’s flagship program, providing the best ocean impact startups with top-tier support to reach full potential.

“We need innovative environmental cleanup technologies that are not only protective of the environment, wildlife, and people, but will destroy the contamination forever,” says Serg Albino, CEO and co-founder of ecoSPEARS. “ecoSPEARS does just that, and we’re proud that our innovation has earned us a spot in this year’s Ocean Impact Organisation Accelerator Program, where tools and resources are shared to create meaningful solutions that help address the climate crisis.”

The primary goal of the program is to maximize environmental outcomes and synergy across mentors, investors, advisors, partners and supporters. The accelerator program is industry and technology agnostic, admitting companies that create various ocean impact solutions such as mitigating the effects of climate change; plastic pollution; fisheries and aquaculture; and many other challenge areas.

“It is our goal to empower leading ocean impact startups, so that they can continue their environment-saving work on a larger scale,” says Tim Silverwood, co-founder of Ocean Impact Organisation. “There’s no doubt that ecoSPEARS will be a unique and valuable addition to the collective resources provided by our Ocean Impact Accelerator Program, and we’re looking forward to their continued impact in the net-zero future of environmental cleanup.”

To learn more about ecoSPEARS and its sustainable and scalable technology to eliminate PFAS, PCBs, dioxins, and other persistent toxins from soil and water, visit www.ecospears.com or call (407) 792-3400. To learn more about the Ocean Impact Organisation and their 2023 accelerator program, visit www.ocean-impact.org.

About ecoSPEARS

Founded in 2017, ecoSPEARS is an environmental technology company ushering in the net-zero future of environmental remediation. ecoSPEARS designs and develops green and sustainable technologies to extract and eliminate PCBs, dioxins, 1,4-dioxane, and other persistent toxins from the environment – forever. ecoSPEARS is the exclusive licensee of sustainable environmental remediation technologies developed by NASA. To learn more about ecoSPEARS, visit www.ecospears.com.

About Ocean Impact Organisation

Ocean Impact Organisation’s purpose is to transform ocean health through inspiration, innovation, and good business. Our mission is to support and accelerate ocean impact businesses. We help people start, grow and invest in businesses that positively impact the ocean. We provide a range of startup programs, mentoring, and support to help people to start, grow and invest in businesses that positively impact the ocean.

Contacts

Maggie Ward



Maggie.Ward@rbbcommunications.com

724-814-2530