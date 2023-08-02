Econolite Acquires Western Pacific Signal, LLC

Strengthening and expanding its service and support to transportation agencies in the Western United States

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Econolite, part of Umovity and the leader in One-Stop-Shop advanced traffic management solutions, announced today the acquisition of its distribution partner, Western Pacific Signal, LLC (WPS). WPS, headquartered in San Leandro, California, was formed in 1997 and has maintained continued growth for over 25 years, serving the transportation management industry throughout the Western U.S. WPS is a professional services provider, distributor, and integrator of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS), Adaptive Signal Control (ASC), Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS), and Connected Vehicle (CV) systems.





This acquisition will allow Econolite to expand its One-Stop-Shop of ITS solutions while gaining a depth of talent with experienced technical sales and field support technicians in Western United States.

Mike McIntee, Econolite’s Vice President, Western Sales, comments, “In working with WPS over the years, I have seen firsthand how this company has earned their impeccable reputation for exceeding customer expectations through their deep expertise in ITS products, and their unwavering passion to make a positive difference in our industry.” McIntee adds, “I’m excited to work closely with the WPS team and continue to provide the industry with state-of-the-art ITS solutions and service.”

“The acquisition allows WPS and Econolite to combine resources and improve efficiencies, which in turn helps us continue to deliver increased value to our customers,” remarked Don Shupp, President of WPS. “The incredible synergies between our two organizations will enable us to continue to innovate and deliver enhanced solutions and services to support the evolving needs of transportation agencies.”

About Econolite – part of Umovity

Econolite is the North American market leader in intelligent traffic management solutions with over 90 years of experience. Econolite has provided more than 150,000 traffic controllers deployed at over 57,000 intersections. Its leading traffic management software has been installed by more than 400 agencies across North America. Econolite prides itself on being the leading One-Stop-Shop provider of traffic management solutions across its four pillars: Cabinets, Controllers, Systems, and Sensors. With nearly 1,000 employees primarily in North America, Econolite drives innovation in traffic management and safety solutions, including connected and automated vehicles research and development. In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite and PTV Group are united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com.

About Western Pacific Signal

Western Pacific Signal (WPS) is the largest Northern California distributor of traffic signal control products. WPS was formed 25 years ago in the San Francisco Bay Area as a system integrator and reseller for over a dozen leading transportation product lines, with projects ranging from ITS software integration, broadband communication infrastructure upgrades, power backup systems, and managed network design services. WPS partnered with Econolite in 2018, bringing on their flagship product line of ITS cloud-based system software, traffic signal controllers, and vehicle detection systems. WPS leverages Econolite’s One-Stop-Shop philosophy and ITS solutions approach which mirrors the long-term customer service-oriented values of WPS.

