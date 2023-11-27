Econolite Acquires RAI Products

Acquisition broadens Econolite’s portfolio of ITS solutions

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Econolite, part of Umovity and the leader in One-Stop-Shop advanced traffic management solutions, announced today the acquisition of its distribution partner, RAI Products’ (RAI) (Charlotte, NC) operational business. This acquisition enables Econolite to further expand its One-Stop-Shop portfolio of ITS solutions while strengthening its vendor relations and distribution reach particularly in the Southeast region.





“It was exciting when we established our partnership with RAI as an Econolite distributor back in 2011,” said Jim Madden, Econolite’s Vice President, Eastern Sales. “I am equally excited about this expanded relationship and the opportunity to leverage our joint resources in delivering continued high quality traffic management technologies and services to our customers.”

RAI was formed in 1954 and has demonstrated continued growth for 70 years, serving the transportation management industry throughout the Southeastern United States. RAI is one of the largest stocking distributors of traffic signal equipment in the industry and has an impeccable reputation for on-time delivery of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) software and hardware applications for all facets of the traffic management ecosystem.

“RAI has served traffic management communities throughout the Southeast, and has built enduring relationships with agencies, contractors, and transportation solution providers,” said John Rosenblatt, President of RAI. “This acquisition represents our steadfast commitment to sustainable mobility by providing the industry with the best traffic control technologies and ITS solutions.”

About Econolite – Part of Umovity

Econolite is the North American market leader in intelligent traffic management solutions with over 90 years of experience. Econolite has provided more than 150,000 traffic controllers deployed at over 57,000 intersections. Its leading traffic management software has been installed by more than 400 agencies across North America. Econolite prides itself on being the leading One-Stop-Shop provider of traffic management solutions across its four pillars: Cabinets, Controllers, Systems, and Sensors. With nearly 1,000 employees primarily in North America, Econolite drives innovation in traffic management and safety solutions, including connected and automated vehicles research and development. In June 2022, Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in Econolite, and together with PTV Group, a dynamic partnership was formed. Since 2023, Econolite and PTV Group are united under the brand Umovity. For more information, visit www.econolite.com.

About RAI Products

RAI Products (RAI) is a distributor of traffic control and traffic safety equipment based in Charlotte, NC. As a family-owned company in business for 70 years, RAI has been committed to providing quality products and services to municipalities, DOTs, and contractors throughout the Southeast U.S. RAI represents leading manufacturers of traffic control and ITS solutions. RAI stocks equipment needed to build signalized intersections – everything from traffic control cabinets and video detection, to loop detector sealants and pull boxes. RAI provides on-site training to ensure a smooth transition to products deployed in the field. RAI’s experienced team possesses outstanding product knowledge and are committed to providing customer support that is second-to-none.

Contacts

Vincent Mayeda



Email: vmayeda@econolite.com