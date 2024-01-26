Home Business Wire Ecommerce Market in France Poised for Steady Growth: 2023 In-Depth Analysis and...
Ecommerce Market in France Poised for Steady Growth: 2023 In-Depth Analysis and Forecasts to 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “France Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook – 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics – Q2 2023 Update” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.


A recent study encompasses a comprehensive data-centric overview of the market, spanning a wide array of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and ecommerce verticals, including retail, travel, food service, media & entertainment, and technology. This insightful databook delves into market share distributions of elite players, sales channel analyses, payment instruments, and consumer demographics, highlighting salient trends and foreseeable opportunities in the French digital marketplace through 2027.

Strategic Insights into France’s Ecommerce Landscape

  • Market Expansion: Expected to maintain a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.20% from 2023 to 2027.
  • Market Dynamics: Detailed examination of user ratios, card abandonment, product return rates, and GDP per capita trends.
  • Competitive Analysis: Decisive market share data for major Ecommerce platforms across pivotal verticals.

The databook elucidates the ascending trajectory forecasted for various Ecommerce segments, providing stakeholders with an in-depth look at the forces sculpting the French online shopping sphere. The report mines through substantial granular data, presenting trends in gross merchandise value and assessing the intricacies of consumer behavior across the digital landscape.

Tailored Market Segment Breakdowns

  • Perceptive segment overviews across retail shopping, travel and hospitality, online food services, media and entertainment, healthcare and wellness, and technology.
  • Insightful predictions in sales channels, including direct to consumer, platform to consumer, and peer-to-peer dynamics.
  • Focus on evolving engagement models like live streaming and the impacts of cross border Ecommerce activities.

The report extends beyond the general market preview, offering precise segmental analysis that spotlights current trends and future growth areas, assisting businesses in directing their strategies effectively. An exploration of preferred devices, operating systems, and urban-centric Ecommerce behaviors presents stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the market constellations.

Pragmatic Consumer Insight and Predictive Purchasing Patterns

  • A critical examination of Ecommerce spend shares, influenced by varied device use, mobile versus desktop preferences, and city-wise purchasing behaviors.
  • In-depth look at the preferred payment instruments, including trends in credit and debit card use, digital wallet adoption, and alternative payment solutions.

Analyzing a broad spectrum of consumer demographics, from age groups to income levels and gender-based preferences, this report is instrumental for corporations seeking to harness the vibrancy of France’s Ecommerce sector. The databook’s conclusive insights into user attitudes, combined with an understanding of strategic spending patterns, arm decision-makers with the essential intel to navigate the evolving digital waters and optimize their market presence.

The exhaustive analysis of these pivotal market elements heralds this report as an indispensable resource for entities operating within or looking to tap into the flourishing Ecommerce sector of France.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 110
Forecast Period 2023 – 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $154.29 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $196.22 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2%
Regions Covered France

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • Cdiscount
  • eBay
  • Fnac
  • Leroy Merlin
  • Deliveroo
  • E.Leclerc Drive
  • HelloFresh
  • Jumia Food
  • Uber Eats
  • Booking.com
  • G7 Taxis
  • Omio
  • SNCF Connect
  • Tripadvisor

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t5dbbb

