Home Business Wire Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for August 10, 2022
Business Wire

Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for August 10, 2022

di Business Wire

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–John Houghtby, Ecolab Inc. executive vice president and general manager, Global Specialty, will address financial analysts at the Jefferies Industrial Conference on Wednesday, August 10. Ecolab will offer a webcast of Mr. Houghtby’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:

TIME:

10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

 

 

DATE:

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

 

 

DURATION:

Approximately 20 minutes

 

 

LOCATION:

www.ecolab.com/investor

 

 

ARCHIVE:

A replay of the webcast will be available through September 30, 2022.

To access the webcast, visit the News and Events section of Ecolab’s Investor website at www.ecolab.com/investor and click on the webcast details.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

(ECL-C)

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

Andrew Hedberg

+1 651 250 2185

Cairn Clark

+1 651 250 2291

Articoli correlati

Nerdy to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 15, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), a leading platform for delivering live online learning, today announced the company will...
Continua a leggere

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand’s ATM Network

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation, (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, today announced a strategic relationship with the Bank of...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Networks Announces Mist Microservices Advantage Tech Talk Dial-in Numbers

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced the dial-in numbers for the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Nerdy to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 15, 2022

Business Wire