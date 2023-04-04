Ecolab Names Nicholas (Nick) Alfano as President of Global Industrial Group

Alfano to lead Ecolab’s largest business group, helping customers deliver on their ambitious water, food safety, business performance and sustainability goals

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ecolab Inc., a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and resources vital to life, announced today that Nick Alfano has been appointed as executive vice president and president of Ecolab’s Global Industrial Group effective immediately.

Ecolab’s Global Industrial Group, which reported nearly $7 billion in revenue in 2022, includes Nalco Water – Ecolab’s water and process management business – and Food & Beverage, a leading food safety provider. With its more than 11,000 associates worldwide, the Industrial Group provides digitally enabled, integrated water management solutions, food safety and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to help customers build world-class, resilient, profitable operations while advancing their sustainability goals.

“ Ecolab’s Global Industrial Group continues to drive major growth and innovation for our customers,” said Christophe Beck, Ecolab chairman and chief executive officer. “ Nick’s strong focus on delivering value for our customers and his deep knowledge of the food and beverage, manufacturing, transportation, and institutional businesses position him exceptionally well for this role. He will build on Darrell Brown’s exceptional leadership of this Group until his promotion to President and Chief Operating Officer last October. He is a forward-thinking leader with decades of experience and a strong track record of building and running large, global sales organizations.”

“ I am excited for the opportunity to lead this amazing business and to collaborate with our exceptional teams that support our customers every day,” said Nick Alfano, executive vice president and president, Global Industrial. “ I look forward to delivering continued, strong sales and earnings growth, while operating safely and sustainably, by helping our customers build high-performing operations while delivering on their sustainability goals in a profitable way.”

Alfano previously led the Global Light Industries business of Nalco Water that provides digitally enabled, integrated water management solutions for customers in high tech, food & beverage and manufacturing industries. He also held the role of executive vice president and general manager of the Food & Beverage business. He joined Ecolab in 1996 and has gained deep insights into customers’ operations while performing roles in marketing, global corporate accounts, sales and management.

About Ecolab



A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $14 billion, employs more than 47,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. www.ecolab.com

