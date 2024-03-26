eCOGRA, Mindway AI, and CasinoReviews.net Launch “Bet on Awareness” Campaign Promoting Responsible Gambling

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM), CasinoReviews.net, Mindway AI, and eCOGRA have launched a “Bet on Awareness” campaign aimed at fostering responsible gaming habits.

Users can participate by visiting the dedicated page on the CasinoReviews.net website and taking the Gamalyze Challenge. Diverging from conventional self-assessment techniques, Mindway AI’s Gamalyze presents users with an exclusive gamified encounter during a brief 3-minute immersive card game session. The tool is designed to provide insights into gambling tendencies and promote responsible gaming practices.

Rasmus Kjaergaard, CEO of Mindway AI, further explained how Gamalyze works, stating, “Based on neuroscience, Gamalyze represents a significant stride towards a safer and more mindful gaming environment, emphasizing the commitment to player well-being in the ever-evolving landscape of online gaming.”

Adding to his comment, Douwe Bijkersma, Chief Delivery Officer of eCOGRA, highlighted the significance of promoting responsible gaming within the industry, stating, “Responsible gambling is one of the pillars on which we were founded and it is still very much a part of our ethos today.”

Nikoleta Kuncheva, Product Owner at CasinoReviews.net, emphasized the campaign’s inclusive nature, inviting everyone to participate. “Our goal is to engage as many people as possible in becoming more aware, not only during Problem Gambling Awareness Month but all the time.”

Throughout the duration of the campaign, a thorough examination will be carried out by Mindway AI, eCOGRA, and CasinoReviews.net, utilizing the data provided by Gamalyze. This research endeavor is anticipated to provide distinctive perspectives on gambling patterns and trends in 2024, thereby illuminating significant facets of player conduct.

About Mindway AI

Mindway AI is a leading provider of innovative solutions for responsible gaming and player protection. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology, Mindway AI is committed to creating safer gaming environments for all.

About eCOGRA

eCOGRA is an internationally accredited testing agency and player protection and standards organization. With a mission to ensure player protection, and responsible operator conduct, eCOGRA is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity within the industry.

About CasinoReviews.net

CasinoReviews.net is a trusted online resource providing comprehensive reviews, guides, and insights for players in the iGaming space, empowering them to make informed decisions while engaging in online gambling activities.

