ECM Wins 4 SaaS Awards for its PrintStator Electric Motor CAD Platform

US Electric motor design and software company ECM PCB Stator Tech was announced winner of four awards in The 2023 International SaaS Awards:

Bespoke SaaS Solution Of The Year

Best SaaS Product For Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD

Best SaaS Product For CSR, Sustainability And ESG; and

Best SaaS Newcomer

Hosted by The Cloud Awards, The SaaS Awards recognize innovation and excellence in software solutions across several functional categories.

With four category wins, ECM’s PrintStator Motor CAD platform (and integrated PCB Stator technology) received high accolades from The SaaS Awards judges.

These distinctions underscore the dynamic benefits of ECM’s software offering and business model. As a company, ECM pairs PrintStator Motor CAD to patented PCB Stator innovation to create premium performance, next generation electric machines.

PCB Stators replace the bulky copper windings in traditional motors with an ultra-thin disc. PCB Stator motors designed via PrintStator are up to 70% lighter than conventional options, while achieving efficiencies in the mid-90s, and requiring just 20% of the raw materials.

As a design product, PrintStator serves a critical market need while offering significant benefits to energy sustainability.

Macro trends—such as mass electrification and automation—are pushing global demand for specialized electric motors to over a billion units annually in a sector valued at over $200 billion.

On energy sustainability, research underscores that outdated electric motor systems account for over 40% of global electricity consumption.

These scenarios present a complex challenge: how to meet the supply needs of a world that demands over a billion specialized electric motors annually in a more sustainable way.

PrintStator delivers a product and technological solution in results and scalability.

As a software platform, PrintStator powers the custom design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator electric motors to precise performance and form factor requirements.

To scale these benefits broadly, PrintStator’s SaaS offering allows any electronics innovator—from startup entrepreneur to big-company engineer—to become an electric motor designer and producer.

ECM’s SaaS model extends options for vertical integration and production to large and small industry players alike.

The SaaS Awards’ 2023 judging panel praised PrintStator’s capabilities and potential.

“The judges at The SaaS Awards were incredibly impressed with ECM’s bespoke SaaS platform, powering the design of highly efficient next-generation electric motors, which are significantly smaller, quieter, and use far fewer resources than current designs. This product deserves to be held up as a perfect example of using SaaS to take a bespoke software solution, with impeccable environmental credentials, and quickly scale it out for release to the public,” said The SaaS Awards 2023 Lead Judge Richard Geary.

“ECM is honored to receive recognition from The Cloud SaaS Awards for our PrintStator Motor CAD software and integrated PCB Stator technology. Though often overlooked, electrically powered machines are an integral component to billions of commercial and industrial systems. That’s why electric motors, including their design and performance capabilities, are in need of a 21st century makeover. PrintStator delivers that capability to the public via SaaS,” ECM CEO Brian Casey said.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Tech uses advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator—printed circuit board—technology to create next generation electric motors for multiple applications. ECM’s PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator electric motors that are lighter, quieter, more powerful, more energy and space efficient, and greener across a broad range of use cases. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90 percent while requiring up to 70 percent less raw materials to produce.

ECM has partnered with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more.

ECM’s design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems.

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at https://pcbstator.com. For inquiries regarding PCB motors and custom solutions, email info@pcbstator.com.

