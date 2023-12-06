ECM Appoints Seasoned Executive Mike Smith as CFO and COO to Steward Rapid Growth of Electric Motor CAD Business

Smith brings deep industry expertise in guiding companies to rapid growth, profitability, and maximizing shareholder value

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Actuator–US Electric motor design and software company ECM PCB Stator Tech named Mike Smith as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.





In this capacity, Mr. Smith will guide ECM’s financial and operations management and organizational growth from a startup entity to a substantial SaaS enterprise.

As a company, ECM pairs its PCB Stator innovation to an award-winning software optimization platform, PrintStator, to design custom electric machines with premium operating characteristics and compelling benefits to energy sustainability. ECM has seen rapid demand for its electric motor innovation and software technology from multiple sectors. In response, the company will release its PrintStator Motor CAD platform to the public in Q1 2024.

In his new role as ECM’s CFO and COO, Mike Smith brings decades of experience as a finance and operations executive in both private and public companies. Mr. Smith is a six-time CFO, including for several companies with multi-billion-dollar market capitalizations and annual revenues.

He has also extended his financial expertise to numerous private equity backed enterprises while leading the finance and operations departments of PE firms, such as BlackStone, Berkshire Partners, and Charlesbank Capital.

During this tenure, Mr. Smith built an exceptional track record of driving accelerated growth, improving operations and service levels, and leading acquisitions. His expertise also includes recruiting and building high performing teams, designing financial controls, and implementing new systems. As CFO of Rockport Company, Mike led the strategic acquisition of Reef and the subsequent integration. Prior to this, Smith was CFO at Crocs and Wheelhouse Solutions where he led the company sale (and subsequent integration) to Freeman. Mike is a CPA and began his career at Ernst &Young.

Mr. Smith chose to join ECM based on his view of the company’s potential. “It’s truly impressive how much disruptive innovation ECM brings to an electric motor space that hasn’t really revamped its design and performance capabilities for decades,” said ECM’s new CFO and COO Mike Smith.

“I’ve seen companies with just the right technology and team at exactly the right time achieve astronomical growth in a short duration. I believe ECM’s on track for that kind of performance and I’m delighted to join the team,” ECM’s new CFO and COO Mike Smith said.

“ECM is ecstatic to welcome Mike Smith on board as CFO. Mike’s extensive financial experience building and guiding high-potential companies is a tremendous value add to our growth as a global electric motor design and software leader,” ECM CEO Brian Casey said.

About ECM



ECM PCB Stator Tech uses advanced Motor CAD and patented PCB Stator—printed circuit board—technology to create next generation electric motors for multiple applications. ECM’s PrintStator software powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator motors that are lighter, quieter, and more energy and space efficient across a broad range of use cases. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies in excess of 90 percent while requiring up to 70 percent less raw materials to produce.

ECM has partnered with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more.

ECM’s design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems.

ECM is a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree and winner of four International SaaS Awards—including SaaS Solution of The Year, Best SaaS Product For CSR, Sustainability And ESG, and Best SaaS Product For Engineering Management, PLM Or CAD. ECM’s PrintStator software is also a Machine Design IDEA Awards and Design World LEAP Awards winner.

ECM maintains offices in Boston (MA), Bozeman (MT), the UK, and Spain.

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator Motor CAD platform at www.pcbstator.com. For inquiries regarding PCB motors and custom solutions contact info@pcbstator.com.

