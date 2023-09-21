eClinicalWorks Supports Community Health Centers with the Uniform Data System (UDS+) Modernization Initiative

eClinicalWorks reports significant progress towards enabling UDS+ for improved interoperability and data quality

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced significant progress towards enabling the UDS Patient-Level Submission (UDS+) reporting via FHIR® (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources). eClinicalWorks recently participated in the HL7 FHIR Connectathon and is conducting synthetic testing to emulate healthcare provider scenarios to ensure UDS+ is reliable for all health center customers, resulting in better data and improved patient care.





The Uniform Data System Modernization (UDS) initiative aims to help health centers streamline annual reporting, improve data quality, and comply with interoperability standards and regulations. UDS+ helps community health centers better track, analyze, and report quality care reporting, which can help improve practice efficiency and aid data-driven decisions.

eClinicalWorks is actively working with HRSA and ONC to support FQHCs through this important transition phase for 2023 for UDS+ FHIR optional submission. As the vendor of choice for more than 800, or roughly 60% of the nation’s health centers, eClinicalWorks is well-equipped to support this transition.

“At eClinicalWorks, we understand that health centers face an important transition as they move towards UDS+ reporting, and we are committed to making the transition as smooth as possible for our customers,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Our goal is to help health centers and FQHCs more easily collect and report clinical data so they can focus on delivering quality care to their patients. Health Centers are an essential piece of our health care system and eClinicalWorks offers a singular unified solution for their unique needs, including medical, dental, behavioral health, OBGYN, and vision care.”

eClinicalWorks helps roughly 60% of the nation’s health centers and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) deliver affordable, value-based care to medically underserved populations in a unified solution. Learn more about the eClinicalWorks Health Center Solutions here.

About eClinicalWorks



eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

Contacts

eClinicalWorks



Bhakti Shah



508-330-6935



Bhakti.Shah@eclinicalworks.com