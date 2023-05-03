eClinicalWorks Kicks off the Largest Summit for Federally Qualified Health Centers and Community Health Centers Nationwide

eClinicalWorks to showcase ChatGPT integration, AI models, and other innovations to support health centers

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the leading ambulatory cloud EHR and vendor of choice for more than 800 or roughly 60% of the nation’s health centers, today kicked off the largest summit for federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), rural health clinics (RHCSs), Indian health centers, and community health centers (CHCs) nationwide. The event will feature presentations from health center clients and sessions with eClinicalWorks on various topics, including success with eClinicalWorks V12 and eClinicalWorks Cloud.

The event will focus on:

ChatGPT, cognitive services, and machine learning models: eClinicalWorks will highlight the company’s latest AI-based integrations including the first conversational EHR and the new eClinicalWorks copilot. These revolutionary innovations allow users to gather relevant patient information in natural language, automate administrative tasks, and summarize patient-provider interactions. Together, these offerings reduce administrative and physician burnout.

healow® patient engagement solutions: healow will also dive into how its comprehensive solutions transform workflows and practice efficiency with innovations for self-service online-appointment booking, online payment processing, contactless check-in, automated reminders, telehealth visits, post-visit surveys, search at the point of care, and more.

Behavioral health and care planning: eClinicalWorks will present success stories utilizing the new fully integrated behavioral health module, which helps practices with goal tracking, care plan reviews, patient and care team signoffs, and easy management for individual and group visits.

Innovations for dental and vision care: The company will showcase improvements with the Electronic Dental Record (EDR) and vision center solutions, including inventory management, integrated frame information, and practice management.

Value–based care model: eClinicalWorks will unveil innovations for HEDIS, HCC, and disease explorer to manage population health. In addition, solutions for chronic care management (CCM), transition care management (TCM), and remote patient monitoring (RPM) continue to transform the delivery of care and support a value-based care model for a more holistic approach to healthcare.

“eClinicalWorks helps more than 800 of the nation’s health centers deliver affordable value-based care to medically underserved populations,” said Girish Navani, CEO and cofounder of eClinicalWorks. “Our goal for this year’s Health Center Summit is to equip our customers with the tools and resources to meet emerging opportunities and challenges while maintaining quality, value-based care.”

Learn more about eClinicalWorks’ suite of health IT features for health centers at www.eclinicalworks.com.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

