eClinicalWorks Integrates with Sunoh.ai, a Revolutionary AI-Powered Ambient Listening Technology Developed by healow for Clinical Documentation

Sunoh.ai expected to save providers more than an hour a day on clinical documentation

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced an integration with Sunoh.ai, an AI-powered ambient listening technology that enables providers to use natural language to seamlessly generate clinical documentation during in-office appointments and televisits. Sunoh.ai is a cost-effective solution to solve key challenges like physician burnout and administrative burden.





Work overload can triple the risk of burnout in healthcare. Many factors can contribute to burnout, including intricate documentation that requires the overuse of digital clicks and multitasking. AI-powered ambient listening technology can help providers focus on patient care while knowing the technology is generating clinical documentation.

Sunoh.ai goes beyond current AI transcription tools by creating tailored highlights, actionable alerts, relevant next steps, and a summary of the patient appointment for the physician to review and approve. Sunoh.ai helps providers by:

Listening to conversations: Sunoh.ai listens to patient-provider encounters and efficiently and effectively documents clinical information.

Sunoh.ai listens to patient-provider encounters and efficiently and effectively documents clinical information. Generating a dialogue flow: Sunoh.ai uses AI voice recognition technology to create a transcript of the dialogue flow during the patient encounter.

Sunoh.ai uses AI voice recognition technology to create a transcript of the dialogue flow during the patient encounter. Generating clinical documentation: Sunoh.ai categorizes the transcript of the encounter and summarizes content into the appropriate progress note sections.

Sunoh.ai categorizes the transcript of the encounter and summarizes content into the appropriate progress note sections. Placing orders seamlessly: Sunoh.ai captures lab, imaging, and medication orders, referrals, and follow-up appointment details.

Sunoh.ai captures lab, imaging, and medication orders, referrals, and follow-up appointment details. Reviewing, modifying, and importing: Sunoh.ai streamlines clinical documentation by prompting providers to review the summarized content for accuracy and completeness and modify it if necessary.

“AI can solve a fundamental challenge in healthcare: giving healthcare providers valuable time to focus on in-the-moment patient care,” said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “With Sunoh.ai, providers can give their full attention to the patient, knowing the technology will capture the conversation and generate a clinical note and prompt for orders and next steps. This lets providers do what they do best, provide human-centric care.”

Find more information about Sunoh.ai at Sunoh.ai.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology developed by healow®. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/

Contacts

Bhakti Shah



eClinicalWorks



508-330-6935



Bhakti.Shah@eclinicalworks.com